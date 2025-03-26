"We did not doubt their reliability": ADOR addresses controversy surrounding authenticity of text messages with NewJeans' Hanni

On March 26, 2025, BBC Korea released an exclusive interview with NewJeans and their agency ADOR, shedding light on the ongoing legal dispute and the controversy over leaked text messages involving the group. The interview followed the recent court ruling that dismissed NewJeans’ request to separate from ADOR and instead upheld the agency’s demand for the group to continue under their management.

One of the key topics discussed was the authenticity of the alleged KakaoTalk messages cited during the court proceedings. The messages were presented as evidence by ADOR’s legal team.

They claimed that CEO Min Hee-jin had orchestrated plans to remove NewJeans from the company and establish a new agency. The court session held on March 7, 2025 saw ADOR representatives referencing these conversations, which allegedly detailed Min’s intentions and plans.

Addressing the controversy in the BBC interview, ADOR was asked if they had verified the authenticity of the messages with Hanni, a member of NewJeans. The agency responded clarifying that the text message captures were not collected by ADOR independently.

Trending

"The captured text messages were not obtained separately by Adore, but were submitted as evidence to the injunction court by the members of New Jeans, so we did not doubt their reliability," the agency stated (translated).

NewJeans members open up on legal battle with ADOR

The legal battle between ADOR and the girl group NewJeans (NJZ) has intensified as the court delves into accusations of contract manipulation involving former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. The controversy largely revolved around KakaoTalk messages submitted as evidence during the injunction trial.

ADOR claimed that file properties revealed the messages were prepared by Sejong Law Firm, which had previously represented Min Hee-jin, raising questions about their origin and purpose. However, NewJeans’ legal representatives pushed back, arguing that the conflict stemmed from poor management by ADOR and its parent company, HYBE.

They emphasized Min Hee-jin’s significant role in creating and leading NewJeans to success, claiming she was abruptly removed from her position without consulting the members. The defense further accused ADOR of sidelining NewJeans and allegedly preparing to replace them with another group. According to the defense, the case should have been seen as a struggle over management control rather than an issue of contract tampering.

In the exclusive interview with BBC Korea published on March 26, members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein shared their experiences, breaking their silence on the conflict that placed their careers on hold. The Seoul court's injunction halted the group’s independent activities under their new name, NJZ.

Despite preparing to promote their latest track Pit Stop, inspired by the challenges of the past year, as per BBC Korea, the members announced a temporary suspension of activities following the court's decision. According to the members, their decision to step forward was driven by the need to protect themselves and their future.

“When I heard the news of the court's citation, I was preparing for rehearsal and for a moment I was really dazed. At first I was very shocked, but now I'm accepting it. In fact, from the moment I made the decision, I knew that this path would not be easy and that there would be many unexpected difficulties along the way,” Minji said.

Danielle echoed her sentiment, saying that she had lost faith in the agency, feeling betrayed by its failure to protect them during the conflict.

"[We] didn't start this fight to get sympathy, we just wanted to do what we love, [but] lies and misunderstandings are constantly getting in the way," she shared.

As per the BBC Korea article, Hanni also argued that ADOR selectively released materials, distorting the facts to suit their narrative. The conflict traces back to November 2024, when NewJeans announced the termination of their exclusive contracts, citing workplace bullying and broken trust. In response, ADOR rejected the claims, insisting the contracts remained valid, subsequently filing a lawsuit.

Despite ADOR’s promise to support NewJeans' future schedules after the court’s decision, the members expressed discomfort at the thought of working with the agency again.

“I was really shocked. I thought this was a repeat of the behavior, that he would come to us again without consulting us, even though we had told him how hard it was and that we could not work together. I went through a lot of mental pain, so it's cruel to have to go back to that company and deal with it all again,” Minji shared.

Amid accusations that the members were influenced by adults, they stressed that their decision to go independent was made after careful discussions. Addressing criticism over their autonomy, Hanni clarified saying,

"I think people easily think, 'They're still young, they can't make decisions on their own.' But just because we're young doesn't mean we take things any less seriously or worry any less. It was a decision that was possible because all five of us had the same opinion after sufficient discussion with the members."

The group shared that the legal battle, constant media attention, and emotional distress have taken a toll on them. Hyein described the past year as feeling like living in a documentary, facing each day unsure of what tomorrow would bring.

Danielle shared that suppressing her emotions to stay focused on the stage only made things worse. But she also said that going through this process taught her the importance of facing her feelings and connecting more deeply with herself and her fans.

Hanni shared that she feared the conflict could eventually end their careers but also expressed her relief that with the support of her fellow members and family, she was able to hold on to herself. Despite the hardships, the members said the experience made them stronger.

The members continued to reflect on their choices in the interview, acknowledging that not every decision was perfect but believing that what mattered most was their effort to navigate the situation together. They concluded the interview sharing that for NewJeans/NJZ, the dispute is not only about contracts but also about their experiences and the bond they share as a group.

