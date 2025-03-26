Court to hold hearing on April 9 regarding objection to injunction prohibiting NJZ's (NewJeans) independent activities

On March 26, 2025, News 1 reported that NJZ submitted an objection to the court's injunction verdict prohibiting their independent activities. The Seoul Central District Court scheduled a hearing for April 9 to address the objection filed by the girl group.

The objection was filed on March 21, the same day that ADOR won the injunction and restrained NJZ to engage in independent activities without their permission. Chief Judge Kim Sang-hoon is reported to hold the hearing on April 9, 2025, at 2 PM KST.

For the unversed, in November 2024, the members of NewJeans announced the termination of their exclusive contracts with ADOR, citing alleged breaches and mistreatment. They subsequently rebranded themselves as NJZ in February 2025 and began pursuing independent activities.

ADOR responded by filing an injunction in January 2025 to prevent the group from engaging in activities without the agency's approval, asserting that the exclusive contracts remained valid and binding.

The court underscored the ongoing obligations of the existing contracts between ADOR and the members of the group. NJZ later filed an objection to the injunction, contending that the court did not take into account the complete breakdown of trust that had occurred between the members and ADOR.

The group argued that the injunction would inhibit their professional independence and stated their intention to appeal the injunction in the next hearing.

NJZ and ADOR's ongoing legal battle takes a new turn as the girl group refuses to accept court's order

The Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR's motion on March 21, 2025, and issued an injunction prohibiting NewJeans aka NJZ from operating independently, including executing advertisement contracts.

This conflict started after the group left ADOR in support of its former CEO, Min Hee-jin.

Meanwhile, despite the court's ruling, NewJeans continued with the scheduled performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong on March 23. During the festival, NewJeans introduced a new single, Pit Stop, following a series of cover songs.

However, they released the song under their new group name.

CNN reported that the highlight of the night was the emotional announcement of their hiatus. When addressing the crowd, member Danielle explained the difficulty of their decision by saying,

“As strong as we are trying to stay, it is honestly taking a bit of a mental and emotional toll on us.”

Following NewJeans' announcement, ADOR released a statement expressing regret over the group's decision to perform under a different name and without the agency's authorization.

ADOR reiterated its position as the group's legitimate representative and emphasized its commitment to resolving the dispute amicably.

