"They are trying to drag out the issue" — Industry expert claims NJZ (NewJeans) and ADOR’s legal dispute could take 3 years to reach resolution

On March 24, 2025, Yonhap News TV reported that the ongoing lawsuit between NewJeans (NJZ) and ADOR could drag on for three more years. Reporter Seo Hyung-seok stated that the girl group announced their temporary hiatus on March 23, following their performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong. They refused to continue as NewJeans or as ADOR artists.

Music critic Kim Do-heon reportedly told Seo Hyung-seok that while NJZ and ADOR could reach an agreement amicably, they appear to be trying to "drag" it out. He said:

"They could reach an agreement during the trial, but they are trying to drag out the issue by continuing to voice their opinions about K-pop"

The hiatus was not discussed beforehand with ADOR (a HYBE subsidiary). As reported by TIME Magazine on March 21, 2025, ADOR won the injunction, and the court restrained the girl group from engaging in independent activities. Furthermore, they can no longer use their new moniker, "NJZ."

The group announced their new name on February 7, 2025, as an attempt to assert their independence from ADOR. However, with the injunction placing restrictions on them, the members announced a hiatus, reportedly as a rebellion against the label. TIME Magazine also reported that ADOR expressed disappointment that the group performed at ComplexCon as NJZ rather than as NewJeans, despite the court's orders.

Meanwhile, the group addressed attendees at ComplexCon, saying:

“It is really hard for us to say this, but this might be our last performance for a little while. It’s just us taking a step back to pause, take a breath and gather our hearts and ourselves before moving forward.”

ADOR and NewJeans' (NJZ) ongoing dispute continues as the group announces hiatus

The conflict between NewJeans and ADOR became public in November 2024 following the departure of Min Hee-jin, the group's mentor and former CEO of ADOR. Her exit prompted the members of NewJeans to demand her reinstatement, citing concerns over mismanagement and a breach of trust.

When these demands were not met, the group issued a 14-day notice to terminate their contracts. During a press conference on November 28, 2024, they officially announced their departure from ADOR.

In response, ADOR disputed the validity of the contract termination, asserting that the agreements remained in effect. The agency subsequently filed a lawsuit in December 2024 and an injunction in January 2025 with the Seoul Central District Court.

These lawsuits were filed to prevent NewJeans from engaging in independent activities and to affirm ADOR's exclusive management rights over the group. The first court hearing took place on March 7, 2025, with both parties presenting their positions.

As reported by POP!, attorneys Jin Bo-ra and Jung Jong-chae stated that such legal cases require a detailed investigation of contract clauses, allegations of breaches, and assessments of both parties' conduct. This further hints at the lengthy and time-consuming process, which could get dragged on for years.

On April 3, 2025, ADOR and NewJeans (NJZ) are scheduled for their first hearing of their contract validation. If the court rules in favor of the agency, the girl group would have to pay between 400 billion won and 600 billion won (around $272 million to $408 million) in penalties to ADOR and HYBE.

