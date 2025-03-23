"NJZ Back On Track" — Fans react as group debuts new track 'Pit Stop' amidst ongoing legal battle with ADOR, performs solo covers at ComplexCon

On March 23, 2025, NewJeans (now NJZ) performed at the ComplexCon Hong Kong. The event was supposed to mark their first appearance under the new moniker amidst a legal battle with their agency, ADOR.

Ad

The group reportedly performed live on their comeback song, Pit Stop, as per a video shared on X by @TheePopCore. The song marks their first track after declaring their contract termination with ADOR in November 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, after the Seoul Central District Court sided with ADOR and restrained the group from engaging in independent activities, NJZ had to perform at ComplexCon as NewJeans. ADOR mandated this after the label granted the group permission to perform at the Hong Kong show as NewJeans.

Meanwhile, the group performed five solo songs by Western artists like TLC and more. Here is the list of songs the members covered:

No Scrubs by TLC

Smile For The Camera by Upsahl

Dontcha by The Internet

Use Your Heart by SWV

My Boo by INOJ

Ad

The group was announced as a surprise headliner for the festival, joining a lineup that included prominent artists like Metro Boomin and Zico.

Fans were thrilled to see the K-pop girl group take the stage and deliver captivating performances. Hashtags like #NJZTakeOff trended worldwide on X. One fan commented:

"#DANIELLE PERFORMING TLC NO SCRUBS. NJZ Back On Track"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were ecstatic to see the girl group perform live at ComplexCon.

"The way they turned the lightstick to blue for minji I LOVE IT," a fan wrote.

"THIS QUEEN GO GO HANNI," another fan said.

"Complexcon can easily pass as a NJZ fanmeeting with the amount of bunnies with their binky bongs filling up the whole venue," another fan added.

Ad

Others noted how fans from every country united to see the group's performance.

"Wow! this is insane! bunnies from every different country gather at ComplexCon," a fan remarked.

"CURLY HAIR HAERIN AND I DONT THINK ITS POSSIBLE FOR ME TO BREATHE ANYMORE," another fan reacted.

"NJZ’s Danielle covering No Scrubs at Complexcon!" another fan added.

NewJeans (NJZ) vs. ADOR: Contract termination and legal actions

Ad

The change of name to NJZ has been caused by a lengthy legal battle with ADOR (a HYBE subsidiary). In November 2024, the members revealed they wanted to end their contracts with ADOR. They claimed that the label violated their trust and did not support them.

NewJeans also stated that they want Min Hee-jin to be reinstated as the CEO of ADOR. Min Hee-jin was fired from her position in August 2024 due to a breach of trust.

Ad

Following this, Min Hee-jin was re-hired as an internal director but not as the label's CEO in October 2024. She resigned from her post on November 20, 2024, leading the girls to walk out on November 28, last year.

After this, ADOR responded by filing an injunction to stop the members from engaging in independent activities, stating that the members' exclusive contracts were still valid.

On March 21, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court granted ADOR's request and prohibited the girl group from conducting entertainment-related activities without the consent of ADOR.

Ad

The legal proceedings are ongoing, with further hearings scheduled to determine the validity of the contract termination and the group's future activities. ADOR's lawsuit against NewJeans regarding contract termination is scheduled for April 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback