NJZ's legal representatives claim their lawsuit against ADOR will not have any negative impact on other agencies and artists amid rising tensions

On March 21, 2025, TIME Magazine interviewed NJZ (formerly NewJeans) following their court injunction verdict. The court ruled in favor of ADOR and restricted the Hype Boy girl group from engaging in independent activities outside the label's approval.

The publication shared that the legal representative of the group in an email to TIME revealed that their lawsuit doesn't intend to throw a negative light on the South Korean entertainment industry.

“It will not have any negative impact [on] other entertainment companies or artists. If a company has fulfilled its contractual obligations and properly protected its artists, there would be no grounds for the artist to win a lawsuit against them.”

On March 21, 2025, Star News reported that the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR. It issued an injunction that temporarily prohibits the group from carrying out independent musical or commercial activities without the label's consent.

CNN reported that the court expressed concerns that the girl group's attempt to rebrand and operate independently could "seriously damage" ADOR's reputation.

NJZ's Hanni reveals looking for a new agency to help them against the dispute with ADOR

NewJeans aka NJZ's member Hanni told the TIME Magazine that they are looking for a third-party representation in terms of an agency. Amidst swirling rumors of the group trying to sign with a different company to break free from ADOR and HYBE, Hanni asserted that no contracts have been signed with any new agency.

“We are looking for an agency to help us… a third party to help us in between to communicate with other people.”

Amid rising tensions within the industry, NewJeans' legal team sought to clarify the scope and intent of their lawsuit. They stressed that the legal action is a targeted measure addressing specific grievances related to their contractual relationship with ADOR.

The representatives underscored that NewJeans' actions are not designed to challenge the foundational structures of the K-pop industry or to encourage similar disputes between other artists and their agencies. Instead, they aim to resolve issues pertinent to NewJeans' circumstances, advocating for fair treatment and the enforcement of contractual obligations.

The dispute between NewJeans and ADOR is an extended result of Min Hee-jin's public feud with HYBE since April 2024. HYBE (ADOR's parent company) disclosed an audit of former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin and her alleged attempt to take over the girl group's full rights.

In August 2024, ADOR's board fired Min Hee-jin for breach of contract. NewJeans voiced their displeasure and tried to get Min Hee-jin reinstated. When HYBE and ADOR continuously rejected the group's demands, the group announced the termination of their contract with the label in November 2024.

In February 2025, NewJeans rebranded itself as NJZ and announced their comeback performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong on March 23, 2025.

However, after the injunction verdict on March 21, 2025, ADOR won the temporary rights as the group's legal agency. This also halted the group from engaging in independent activities. Nevertheless, ADOR gave the group permission to go ahead with their ComplexCon Hong Kong performance under the name "NewJeans" and not as NJZ.

Meanwhile, ADOR's lawsuit against NewJeans aka NJZ to seek the validation of the one-sided contract termination will be held on April 3, 2025.

