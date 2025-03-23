"It wasn't an easy decision" — NJZ announces temporary hiatus as per court orders following ComplexCom performance

On March 23, 2025, NJZ (formerly NewJeans) announced a temporary hiatus following their performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong. This decision comes in the wake of a court injunction prohibiting the group from engaging in independent activities without the approval of their former agency, ADOR.

However, the group proceeded with their performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong. This happened because although ADOR won the injunction, it allowed the group to perform at ComplexCon.

The X account of media outlet @TheePopCore reported that the girl group gave their official statement on stage at ComplexCon. They said:

"It feels heavy to deliver this news. Today's performance might be our last one for a while. Out of respect for the court's decision, we have decided to pause all activities for the time being. It wasn't an easy decision, but we believe it's necessary at this moment."

Background of NJZ vs. ADOR: Label wins injunction to halt group from engaging in independent activities

The roots of the dispute trace back to November 2024, when the members of NewJeans declared their intention to terminate their contracts with ADOR. They highlighted issues such as unfair treatment and lack of support.

In response, ADOR first filed a lawsuit in December 2024 to check the validity of the existing contracts. In January 2025, the label requested a provisional injunction to prevent the group from undertaking any independent activities until the legal matters were resolved.

In February 2025, they rebranded as NJZ and sought to pursue independent careers despite ongoing lawsuits. On March 21, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR's request for an injunction against NJZ's independent activities, which also prohibited the independent signing of advertising contracts.

After the ruling, ADOR stated its plans to offer full on-the-ground support to the girl group to ensure the scheduled performance at ComplexCon. However, they stated that the group had to perform under the name NewJeans, represented by ADOR.

Meanwhile, during their ComplexCon performance, NJZ performed live on a new song, Pit Stop. The song was supposed to mark their re-debut under the new group name. However, due to the recent court verdict on the injunction, the group was allowed to release the new song as NewJeans.

On April 3, 2025, the group and ADOR will have its first lawsuit hearing. This lawsuit was filed by the label to seek the court's approval if NewJeans' one-sided contract termination could be accepted.

