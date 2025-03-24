ADOR reportedly unaware of NewJeans' hiatus plans before sending support staff to the ComplexCon venue

On March 24, 2025, South Korean media outlet Chosun Ilbo reported that ADOR had sent staff to Hong Kong to assist NewJeans at ComplexCon. However, they were reportedly unaware that the group planned to announce a hiatus. The agency stated that they were acting as NewJeans’ official representatives and had informed event organizers that the group was under ADOR’s jurisdiction. Despite this, the staff on-site were reportedly unable to meet the members.

Ad

The controversy intensified as the group, now referring to themselves as NJZ, performed at the event despite a court ruling on March 21 that upheld ADOR’s injunction. This order prohibited them from engaging in independent activities without agency approval. In response, ADOR released a statement, stating:

“We are very sorry that they pushed ahead with the performance under a name other than NewJeans despite the court’s decision and unilaterally declared a halt to their activities. We will do our best for NewJeans in accordance with our valid exclusive contract. We hope to meet with the artist as soon as possible to discuss the future.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During their performance, the members did not explicitly use the name "NewJeans" but displayed "NJZ" on the background and merchandise. They debuted a new song, Pit Stop, before announcing that it would be their last stage for the time being. Addressing the audience, they explained their decision to pause activities in light of the court’s decision. They said:

“Today will likely be our last stage for the time being. We have decided to respect the court’s decision and halt our activities for a while. It is not an easy decision, but it is a decision that is absolutely necessary right now. This is about protecting ourselves. Only then can we come back stronger. Thank you for all the love and support. We will continue to move forward.”

Ad

More about the ongoing legal dispute between ADOR and NewJeans (NJZ)

The dispute between NJZ and ADOR stems from the group’s attempt to terminate their exclusive contracts in November 2024. ADOR challenged this move, arguing that the agreements remained valid. After filing for an injunction in January 2025, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in ADOR’s favor in March. The court prevented NewJeans from operating independently.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

NewJeans previously voiced their dissatisfaction with the ruling in an interview with TIME Magazine, expressing frustration with the limitations placed on them. They said:

“Compared to everything we’ve been through so far, this is just another step in our journey. Maybe this is just the current reality in Korea. But that’s exactly why we believe change and growth are necessary. It almost feels like Korea wants to turn us into revolutionaries.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Chosun, legal experts have suggested that the group’s actions at ComplexCon, like performing and selling merchandise, under their new name could impact the outcome of their lawsuit. They suggest that violating the injunction may lead to further legal consequences and include financial penalties.

Meanwhile, ADOR has reiterated its stance and expressed regret over the situation. They stated that they are willing to meet with the members to discuss their future. The first court hearing on their contract dispute is scheduled for April 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback