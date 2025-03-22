NJZ opens up about their legal battle with ADOR, being viewed as products rather than human beings, and more in latest interview with TIME Magazine

On March 22, 2025, NJZ (formerly NewJeans) sat down for an exclusive interview with TIME, openly discussing their ongoing legal battle with ADOR. In November 2024, Minji, Haerin, Hyein, Danielle, and Hanni ended their contract with the HYBE subsidiary, citing "unfair treatment, discrimination, and workplace harassment."

The group expressed disappointment over the court’s recent ruling but acknowledged that K-pop’s structural issues wouldn’t change overnight.

“Compared to everything we’ve been through so far, this is just another step in our journey. Maybe this is just the current reality in Korea. But that’s exactly why we believe change and growth are necessary. It almost feels like Korea wants to turn us into revolutionaries," NJZ stated.

Hanni highlighted the industry's structural issue, particularly how companies treat artists as products rather than individuals.

“There's just a very structural problem in K-pop in general, where companies don't really view their artists as actual human beings and rather see them as products,” Hanni said.

Furthermore, Danielle stated that many others likely face similar situations like them.

“It's truly heartbreaking to think that anyone would have to go through a situation like this.”

Hyein added:

“Some people would conveniently switch their perspective, treating me as a kid when it suited them and then expecting me to act like an adult when it was more convenient for them. It was really tough—definitely one of the hardest times for me.”

NJZ’s contract dispute with ADOR is set for another hearing on April 3, 2025. Some industry figures worry that if NewJeans wins, it could set a precedent allowing idols to cancel contracts, discouraging future investments.

However, NJZ’s legal team argues they only seek freedom from unfair constraints, stating that well-run agencies wouldn’t face such lawsuits. Minji told the publication that their requests to the K-pop conglomerate were not “extraordinary” or “unreasonable.”

“At first, when this situation happened, my initial thought was, ‘Why does this have to happen to me?’ But now, I realize that I’ve grown through this experience and have met so many incredible people along the way,” Minji said of the experience.

Furthermore, Haerin stated that while the group remains fundamentally unchanged, their transition to NJZ has given them “greater creative freedom" and "a broader artistic scope.” Hanni said the group isn’t stressing about how their case might affect K-pop. However, they’re “proud” of themselves.

NJZ to return to ComplexCon Hong Kong despite court ruling

On March 23, 2025, NJZ will perform at ComplexCon in Hong Kong, despite a recent Seoul court ruling that temporarily bars them from independent business activities. Their upcoming performance at ComplexCon marks their official return to the stage, breaking nearly a year-long hiatus.

The group's legal battle with their former agency, ADOR, is still ongoing. The members announced the decision to perform on social media on March 21, 2025. This came just hours after a court ruled in favor of ADOR, restricting the group from solo activities until their contract dispute was settled.

NJZ stated that their decision to perform was out of respect for fans and stakeholders. With this, they aim to avoid disruptions for those awaiting their comeback.

