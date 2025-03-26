“Released some CCTV footage that was favorable to them”— NewJeans’ Hanni calls out ADOR’s alleged narrative control in “Ignore her” controversy

On March 26, 2025, BBC Korea released an interview with NewJeans (NJZ) where the five members spoke about their ongoing dispute with ADOR. They also talked about their decision to speak out and the challenges they have allegedly faced. Among the many revelations, Hanni addressed the issue of ADOR allegedly controlling the narrative in the “Ignore Her” controversy. She claimed that the agency had only released CCTV footage that was favorable to them.

Ad

Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein discussed how the legal battle had affected them, their reasons for not returning to ADOR, and why they believed it was necessary to make their voices heard. Hanni claimed that ADOR had presented selective evidence regarding the workplace bullying allegations.

Regarding the CCTV controversy that includes ILLIT, she implied that the agency was shaping the situation to its advantage. This claim came after ADOR submitted CCTV footage and text messages as part of their legal response. The label argued that no wrongdoing had taken place. As translated by @AboutMusicYT on X, Hanni said,

Ad

Trending

"ADOR did not reveal the entire truth of the incident, but only released some CCTV footage that was favorable to them."

Hanni further claimed that ADOR was distorting the meaning of the text message she sent to "create a narrative that is favorable to them."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The members also reflected on the emotional toll of the situation. Minji admitted that she had spoken confidently in the past, but she still felt nervous about the judgment and scrutiny they faced. Danielle shared that she also tried to suppress her emotions and focus on practice.

However, they eventually realized that addressing their struggles openly was the only way forward. Hyein described their journey as one that felt like “living in a documentary,” where each day brought uncertainty.

Ad

More from the BBC interview and the ongoing dispute between NewJeans (NJ) and ADOR

The BBC interview was released in two parts—before and after the court ruling on ADOR’s injunction. It was made available on BBC Korea’s website and YouTube channel. The members explained why they believed they could not return to ADOR and expressed past experiences of emotional distress and a lack of trust.

Ad

They also addressed the backlash they had received, with some critics claiming that they were avoiding legal responsibility. Hanni refuted these accusations, stating that their decision was driven by a desire to protect themselves and ensure their voices were heard.

In their BBC interview, NewJeans expressed how much courage it took to speak out, as they felt constrained by the industry and legal system. Despite the court's decision to maintain ADOR's contractual rights, NewJeans members emphasized that returning to the company would be emotionally challenging due to their alleged past experiences. Minji said,

Ad

"I went through a lot of mental pain, so it's cruel to have to go back to that company and deal with it all again."

Expand Tweet

Ad

NewJeans' members have temporarily suspended their independent activities in compliance with the court’s injunction. The group remains determined to continue advocating for themselves. NewJeans maintained that their decision to leave ADOR was not impulsive but rather the result of deep thought and discussion among all five members. Hanni said,

"I think people easily think, 'They're still young, they can't make decisions on their own.' But just because we're young doesn't mean we take things any less seriously or worry any less. It was a decision that was possible because all five of us had the same opinion after sufficient discussion with the members."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amid accusations that they were being influenced by external parties, the members firmly stated that their decision to leave ADOR was made collectively after thorough discussions.

NewJeans recently performed at Hong Kong's ComplexCon music festival under their new name, NJZ. They also performed on a new song, Pit Stop. However, after the court's order to halt their independent activities, including brand deals and music releases, NewJeans members announced a hiatus until further notice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback