"Really feel sorry for my parents"— NJZ's (NewJeans) Hanni tears up discussing family’s role amidst ongoing legal battle with ADOR

NJZ, formerly a NewJeans member, opened up about her family's role amidst the ongoing lawsuit with ADOR. In the recent progression of ADOR's injunction against NJZ, on March 21, the court ruled in favor of the agency. On March 24, the girl group filed an objection to the court's judgment prohibiting them from participating in independent schedules

Ad

On March 26, 2025, BBC Korea unveiled an interview with all five NJZ members, including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The Australian Vietnamese member, Hanni, shared her struggles of staying away from her family. She said,

"I'm not Korean; I don't have any family here either, and so do my parents and my whole family, so everyone is in Australia. So everyone is very much concerned."

Ad

Trending

The NewJeans member got emotional as she recalled a phone call conversation with her mother. She said,

“I remember my mom calling me one time; she just felt really sad that we have to go through this. When I heard that, I felt really sad because I think it's the same for all of us, so if we knew we were going to go through this, maybe we could have... I don't know, leaving doesn't work that way. But I just feel really sorry for my parents that they have to see me go through this while living in a different country. But it's okay; we are going to get through it. I'm just trusting time."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

NJZ's (NewJeans) Hanni responds to allegations of influential figures making decisions for the group

On March 24, 2025, NJZ's Hanni, in an interview with BBC Korea, responded to the accusations of powerful and influential figures taking the lead for the girl group and making decisions on their behalf. Hanni addressed the rumors by stating that the public prefers to believe that someone in power is behind them due to their ages.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Because we’re really young, in a way that's an easy way to kind of devalue the fact that we are actually trying to do something about this issue. It’s just easy to kind of be like, “They’re young… what do you think? They’re not doing that by themselves, but that doesn’t mean that we’re any less serious or any less concerned about this situation; that’s not the scenario at all," she said.

Ad

She said that the group has taken actions by collectively making sufficient decisions with each other, i.e., the five members, to move forward.

"We’ve always said to each other if one person doesn’t want to do it, then we’re not going to do it. It has to be all 5 of us that agree to do it,” the idol revealed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, previously, ADOR granted permission to perform at the ComplexCon festival in Hong Kong and offered assistance with backstage staff, but under their original name, ‘NewJeans.’ On March 23, 2025, NewJeans performed their unreleased song Pit Stop and reportedly announced their hiatus without informing ADOR.

On March 24, 2025, the group filed an appeal opposing the court's decisions in favor of ADOR, which prevents the girls from holding independent activities without informing their agency. A hearing is expected to be held regarding the same, but the final date of the same has not been disclosed yet.

Furthermore, in December 2025, ADOR filed a legal case against NewJeans to confirm the validity of their exclusive contract with the group. The first hearing of the case will be held on April 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback