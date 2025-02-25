NewJeans’ Danielle's sister, Olivia Marsh, has officially addressed the Backseat plagiarism controversy through her agency.

On February 13, 2025, Olivia Marsh released her album Meanwhile, with the title track Backseat, which allegedly had instrumentals similar to Isaac Dunbar's Onion Boy.

On February 22, Isaac Dunbar took to Instagram to express his frustration, accusing a musician of plagiarizing his song. Although he did not mention any artist's name, many speculated that he was referring to Olivia Marsh’s Backseat. As a result, the South Korean-Australian singer faced online criticism. The same day, her label, MPLIFY Records, stated that they were investigating the matter.

On February 25, 2025, according to Newsis, the agency stated that Olivia Marsh had admitted to accusations of plagiarism and was working to address Isaac Dunbar's copyright infringement.

The agency said:

“After comparing the two songs directly, we concluded that Isaac Dunbar's claims make sense. We have reached an amicable agreement with Isaac Dunbar, and we are currently negotiating on the composer's share and registering credits to ensure that the original author's rights are protected. This is a reflection of our shared commitment to creativity and fair artistic practices."

Olivia Marsh vows to prevent future plagiarism issues and apologizes to Isaac Dunbar

On February 13, 2025, Olivia Marsh released Backseat on major music service platforms, followed by its official music video on February 22, 2025. The song garnered attention due to its similarity with American singer Isaac Dunbar’s song Onion Boy.

On February 25, 2025, her agency acknowledged the plagiarism allegations and issued a statement, vowing to work better to make sure such mistakes are not repeated in the future. They also extended an apology to Isaac Dunbar for the infringement and to fans who expressed disappointment over the controversy.

The agency stated:

“We will continue to work with transparency and respect for all creators. We will take this incident as a lesson and closely review our internal systems to ensure that something like this never happens again in the future. We once again bow our heads in apology to Isaac Dunbar and offer our sincere apologies to the fans who were disappointed by this incident.”

On February 22, Olivia Marsh issued a statement on her official YouTube channel under the Backseat music video, apologizing to her fans and followers for the ongoing situation. She also shared a conversation with Isaac Dunbar on Instagram, indicating that both artists were working amicably to resolve the issue.

The Meanwhile singer expressed her apology towards Dunbar, stating that she did not mean to disrespect his art. She said:

“I hope that I get a chance to express how sorry I am. Please let me know if there's anything I can do.”

Dunbar accepted her apology and also expressed regret for the negative comments she received due to his initial reaction. He clarified his concerns, stating:

“I apologize for any backlash you may have gotten; it was never you who I showed my initial distaste with; it was those who recreated the stems of ‘onion boy.”

In other news, Marsh's debut EP Meanwhile consists of two titular tunes, including Strategy and Backseat. It also includes three side tracks: Pina Colada, 42, and Waterworks. Meanwhile, she has added three shows to her Asia tour named Meanwhile in Asia, including concerts in Taipei, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

