"I smell diss track": Fans react as NewJeans hints at new music release in March 2025 following group name rebranding

NewJeans have rebranded themselves as NJZ amidst the ongoing legal conflict with their agency ADOR, and the group has hinted at a new music release in March. On February 7, the girl group members went live on Instagram through the page @njz_official to share some updates with their fans regarding their upcoming music release, fandom name, and more.

The girl group is gearing up to headline ComplexCon in Hong Kong, in March 2025, and will unveil their new track at the festival.

Regarding the same, Minji stated in the live session (translated),

“So, on the last day of ComplexCon, March 23, we will release NJZ’s…"

To this, Hyein added,

“New song.”

Minji further explained, saying,

“Our debut song. We’re looking forward to it and nervous, I’m sure our bunnies are looking forward to it the most.”

Trending

Fans have showcased their excitement online, as they await the group's comeback. They expressed their contentment about NewJeans’ activities after separating from their agency ADOR and parent company HYBE.

“I smell diss track," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

“We wouldn't have gotten this if they stayed with FRAUDOR and Hybe,” one fan added.

“Since they’re no longer under hb/adr omg I can’t wait to buy the album. It'll be my first. I’m already so excited,” a user stated.

Fans continued to show their support for NewJeans' upcoming activities, including the upcoming song release as NJZ.

“Redebut is coming they’re gonna rule 5th gen,” a netizen mentioned.

“NJZ is going to take away 'best debut' title from NJ,” one fan stated.

“It’s still more than a month away but I’m already so excited,” a user commented.

NewJeans to keep fandom name ‘Bunnies’ despite group name rebranding as NJZ

Expand Tweet

On February 7, 2025, NewJeans unveiled the news about rebranding themselves as NJZ, with a pictorial release in collaboration with COMPLEX media publishing house. Furthermore, the same day, the girl group went live to explain why they decided not to change the name of their fandom—Bunnies.

During the Instagram live, Haerin said (translated),

“Ah and Bunnies, you guys stay the same (fandom name).”

Danielle further explained,

“Yes, it’s Bunnies, but you can tweak it however you wish. We’ve seen some names from Bunnies with sense, so it’s up to you guys, but we love Bunnies, and we love what you love.”

Adding to the excitement, Hanni shared that the group is planning on diving into different types of activities in 2025.

She said,

“Get ready for a rollercoaster of a year with us. Because you're gonna have to be at the edge of your seat; you don't know what's gonna happen, you don't know where we're gonna come out of, and you don't know what we're gonna release.”

Expand Tweet

In other news, ADOR responded to NewJeans' independent activities and re-debut decision. As per the South Korean media outlet TV Report, on February 7, the agency stated that they found it "very unfortunate," as the members took a unilateral decision before the legal judgment regarding their contract validity took place.

The agency repeatedly showcased their willingness to discuss the issue with the girl group or their legal representatives. Notably, the first hearing on ADOR's lawsuit against NewJeans, to confirm the validity of the exclusive contract, will take place on April 3, 2025, at a Seoul District Court.

Meanwhile, the girl group will perform on the third and final day of the ComplexCon music festival, taking place in Hong Kong on March 23, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback