HYBE identifies corporation behind the defamation of ILLIT & LE SSERAFIM, resumes 280M Won lawsuit

HYBE has taken a major step in its ongoing legal battle against defamatory online content targeting its artists, ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM. According to the reports by Seoul Wire on February 26, 2025, the entertainment company identified one of the entities responsible for spreading false information about the groups. This comes after HYBE utilized the U.S. legal system to secure key evidence, allowing it to resume its 280 million Won damages lawsuit.

The case, initially filed in August 2024, had named multiple anonymous YouTube channels as defendants, but the latest development marks the first time a specific corporate entity has been identified.

Court documents from the Seoul Western District Court reveal that on February 20, HYBE formally submitted a request to correct the party indication, officially naming "Defendant 1." This identification was made possible through HYBE’s legal actions in the U.S., where the company had petitioned the Northern District Court of California in September 2024 for permission to obtain discovery from Google LLC.

The request was granted in November, enabling the company to issue a subpoena to uncover the identity of the individuals operating the accused YouTube channels. After submitting its findings to the South Korean court in December, the label was able to confirm the identity of one defendant, which is believed to be a corporate entity involved in orchestrating the online smear campaign.

More about HYBE’s legal steps & YouTube channels accused of defamation

The lawsuit specifically targets seven YouTube channels—Cute Rabbit Jjang, EnterPick, People Box, Da Issue, NewJeansFam, Issue Tan, and Wangjam Issue—that had uploaded videos alleging that ILLIT plagiarized concepts from other artists, particularly NewJeans.

Additionally, these channels were accused of spreading misleading claims about LE SSERAFIM’s vocal abilities, suggesting that the group concealed weaknesses in their live performances.

The content in question not only defamed the groups but also created division among K-pop fans, fueling controversies online. The music giant, along with its sub-labels, Belift Lab (house to ILLIT) and Source Music (house to LE SSERAFIM), initially took legal action in Seoul’s Western District Court in August 2024.

However, the anonymity of the YouTube channel operators made it difficult to proceed. Seeking a solution, the company turned to the U.S. courts, requesting that Google be compelled to disclose the necessary details. By November 27, 2024, a U.S. judge had approved the label's request, and Google was formally served with a subpoena in December.

The company had until February 5, 2025, to respond, and with no objections raised, the court ruled in HYBE’s favor, allowing the legal process to move forward.

While the label has now identified one defendant, the company has remained cautious in its public statements, emphasizing that it is difficult to comment on an ongoing case. The lawsuit is now expected to continue as the label pursues further legal action to hold all responsible parties accountable.

This legal battle is part of a larger trend in the K-pop industry, where agencies have increasingly taken legal action against defamatory online content. The label, in particular, has been at the forefront of combating malicious online activity, previously filing lawsuits against individuals and media outlets spreading false rumors about its artists.

With the defendant now identified, HYBE is expected to push forward with further legal claims, including financial penalties and additional subpoenas to uncover the identities of other individuals involved.

