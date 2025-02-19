“BELIFT LAB PROTECT SUNGHOON” — ENHYPEN fans urge label to heighten security after saesang reportedly pays a man to stalk the idol

On February 17, 2025, ENHYPEN's Sunghoon became the target of an invasive act by a sasaeng—a term used to describe overly obsessive fans who breach personal boundaries.

Ad

Reports indicate that this individual paid a man approximately 3,000 RMB (around $413) to follow Sunghoon into the elevator of his residential building. The encounter was captured on video and subsequently circulated on platforms like TikTok and Weibo.

The unsettling event reportedly unfolded when Sunghoon, upon entering his building's elevator, was trailed by an unknown man. Sunghoon sensed the irregularity of the situation and chose not to exit on his designated floor. Instead, he allowed the man to leave first, even courteously holding the door open for him.

Ad

Trending

This move ensured that the intruder did not discover Sunghoon's actual residence. This blatant invasion of privacy ignited a fervent response from fans, collectively known as ENGENEs, who are now demanding that BELIFT LAB, the agency managing the boy band, take immediate and decisive action to protect their artists.

In response to this incident, ENGENEs have taken to social media to voice their outrage and concern. Hashtags such as #WeSTANDwithSUNGHOON and "BELIFT LAB PROTECT SUNGHOON" gained significant traction.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is not the first time the Fatal Trouble boy group has faced issues related to privacy invasions. In previous instances, the group has been subjected to mobbing at airports and hotels, with fans crowding them to the point of physical harm.

Notably, during an event in China, Sunghoon was reportedly struck on the head by a fan's phone amidst a chaotic crowd.

ENHYPEN's Romance: Untold achieves significant commercial success

In July 2024, South Korean boy band ENHYPEN unveiled their second full-length album, Romance: Untold, on July 12, 2024.

Ad

Romance: Untold comprises nine tracks, with the lead single, XO (Only If You Say Yes), setting the tone for the album's exploration of love and relationships. The album delves into various facets of romance, from the exhilaration of new love to the complexities and challenges that accompany it.

Musically, the album is dominated by synth-pop and R&B influences, creating an upbeat and engaging listening experience. Notably, the closing track, Highway 1009, stands out as ENHYPEN's first fan-dedicated song, with all members contributing to its lyrics and Heeseung taking on production duties.

Ad

Romance: Untold pre-orders surpassed 2.2 million copies. Upon release, the album sold over 1.88 million copies on its first day, breaking ENHYPEN's previous first-week sales record of 1.87 million set by their 2023 mini-album Orange Blood.

Within five days, sales exceeded 2.1 million copies, marking the album as ENHYPEN's first to achieve double-million status in its initial week.

Internationally, Romance: Untold made a significant impact, debuting at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 with 117,000 pure album sales and 9.53 million streams. This achievement marked ENHYPEN's highest-charting album in the United States to date.

Ad

The album also secured the top spot on South Korea's Circle Album Chart, with over 2 million copies sold in its first week, and reached No. 1 on both Japan's Oricon Albums Chart and Billboard Hot Albums Chart in its second week.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Building on the success of the original album, ENHYPEN released a repackage titled Romance: Untold -Daydream- on November 11, 2024. This edition includes two new songs, Daydream and the lead single No Doubt.

The repackaged album's original version re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 7, adding to its impressive 13-week run on the chart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback