NJZ (NewJeans) reported to have filed an objection against ADOR’s injunction that prohibited independent activities

NewJeans (NJZ) has reportedly filed an objection to the Seoul Central District Court’s recent injunction. As per South Korean media outlet The World Daily, on March 24, legal officials have confirmed that all five members of NewJeans have submitted their objection to the court’s decision.

Ad

This move comes in response to the court’s earlier verdict on March 21. The court previously ruled in favor of ADOR, accepting the agency’s request to maintain its status and block the group from signing independent advertising contracts. This restricted the group's independent activities, intensifying their ongoing contract dispute with their agency, ADOR.

Following the injunction, NewJeans expressed their next step through a social media account operated by the members’ parents, as per The World Daily.

Ad

Trending

“We plan to dispute the issues additionally through the objection procedure. We plan to dispute by supplementing the explanatory materials as much as possible,” the post said.

NewJeans (NJZ) challenges court injunction as contract dispute with ADOR intensifies

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ongoing conflict between NewJeans, now rebranded as NJZ, and their former agency ADOR traces back to mid-2024. In 2024 Min Hee-jin, then CEO of ADOR, accused the umbrella company HYBE of copying NewJeans’ concept for another girl group under its subsidiary BELIFT LAB.

In November, Min resigned from her position, citing HYBE’s interference in her leadership and failure to resolve internal issues, including the plagiarism controversy.

Following Min’s departure, NewJeans declared their contract with ADOR void on November 28, 2024, stating a loss of trust and expressing support for their former CEO. The group accused ADOR of breaching their exclusive contract and soon began preparations to continue independently.

Ad

ADOR responded swiftly, filing a lawsuit on December 5, 2024, at the Seoul Central District Court to validate their exclusive rights over the group.

In February 2025, NewJeans officially rebranded as NJZ and resumed activities without ADOR, prompting the agency to seek legal action to block their independent promotions. They announced to debut with the new name at ComplexCon Hong Kong this March, according to CNN.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 21, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court sided with ADOR. The court’s decision came from the Civil Agreement Division 50, led by Chief Judge Kim Sang-hoon, saying:

"It is difficult to see that the claims and materials submitted so far have sufficiently proven that Adore violated the important obligations of the exclusive contract.”

As a result, the court acknowledged Adore’s continued rights as the group’s agency, suspending any independent promotional or entertainment activities by NewJeans. After the ruling, ADOR permitted the group to perform at ComplexCon Hong Kong under the NewJeans name and announced plans to dispatch staff for the event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Undeterred, NJZ filed the objection to the court’s decision on March 24, 2025. The court is expected to review the case again in the coming weeks. As per X user @kchartsmaster, NJZ (NewJeans) has officially declared a temporary suspension of all their activities.

With the formal objection now filed, the Seoul Central District Court is expected to review the case again and hold a retrial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback