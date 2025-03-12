When did Benson Boone open for the Eras Tour? Singer says it's "unfair" that people dislike Taylor Swift without knowing her

Singer Benson Boone claimed that it is "unfair" that certain people dislike Taylor Swift without knowing her. Boone lavished praise on Swift while sharing his experience of working with her on the Eras Tour.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Benson Boone recalled how he did not know enough about Taylor Swift and her music before opening for one of her shows during the record-breaking Eras Tour. He said:

"I didn’t even know much about her. Her team reached out, and I literally, like, s**t my pants. I could not believe it. It was insane, so I started listening to more of her music. I didn’t want to go to that show and not know anything."

Speaking further about working with Swift, Boone added:

"She is an unbelievable performer and has an unbe­lievable world built around her that is unmatched. She is one of a kind. Such a genuine person. I got the privilege to talk to her, for a while, and she’s so kind. And she shouted me out onstage, which you do not need to do."

Benson Boone opened for one of Taylor Swift's shows during her London stop on the Eras Tour. He featured on the tour on June 23, 2024 at the Wembley Stadium in London.

"There’s a lot of people who don’t like Taylor Swift. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, But if you have something against her and you don’t know her, I don’t think that is fair," Boone continued about the singer.

Swift ended her Eras Tour in December last year after hosting 149 shows across six continents. During the tour, she featured multiple guest performers, including the likes of Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ice Spice.

When Taylor Swift gave a shoutout to Benson Boone after he opened for the Eras Tour in London

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour – London, UK - Source: Getty

After Benson Boone opened for Taylor Swift on the third night of the Eras Tour in London (June 23, 2024), the singer gave a shoutout to him on stage. She said:

"What’s also a dream come true for me, personally, is getting to tour with artists who I’m a huge fan of."

Swift also called the 21-year-old rising star "so legit" and a "showman" before performing her hit track, Lover.

During the opening of the show, Benson Boone performed tracks from his debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades. The singer came to the fore front after the release of his debut studio album in April last year. He also performed at the Grammys this year.

Boone also altered the lyrics of his popular track, Beautiful Things, adding the words "I need Taylor Swift" at the end of his set. While leaving the stage, Boone also performed a couple of backflips for the crowd, which also caught Swift's attention.

"He’s out here doing flips for you," she shouted to the audience.

Benson Boone is the second guest to perform backflips at the Eras Tour. The first one was Taylor Lautner, who featured in one of the shows at Kansas City, Missouri.

Following his set, Boone joined Swifties in the audience and was seen vibing to the singer's hits as she performed on stage. The pop star gave her opener another shoutout during the show, as she said "Give it up for Benson Boone" from the stage.

In a video shared on TikTok, Boone's reaction to Swift's sudden shoutout was captured. The singer was seen gasping with his hand over his mouth before joining his friends to cheer with the crowd.

After his opening set, Boone shared images from his performance on social media, including a selfie with Taylor Swift. During the 2024 MTV VMAs, Boone once again gushed about Swift and her kindness. He said:

"She’s amazing, she’s so kind. Everything she does, everything she touches turns to gold. I was just happy to be a part of one show."

Taylor Swift's last release was her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. She has yet to announce her next project. Fans are eager for her to release the final two albums in her series of re-records, which the singer marks as "Taylor's Version" of the respective albums. The pop star is yet to re-release her 2017 album Reputation and her Debut album.

