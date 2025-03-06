How much did Taylor Swift's Eras Tour make? Two hackers arrested for allegedly selling over 900 concert tickets for $600K profit

Two hackers were arrested on March 6 for allegedly selling over 900 concert tickets from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for a profit of $600K. Swift ended the tour in December last year.

In their official statement, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz claimed that the two detained individuals - Tyrone Rose and Shamara P. Simmons - exploited a loophole to resale the on-demand tickets on StubHub for a massive profit. She said:

“According to the charges, these defendants tried to use the popularity of Taylor Swift’s concert tour and other high-profile events to profit at the expensive of others. They allegedly exploited a loophole through an offshore ticket vendor to steal tickets to the biggest concert tour of the last decade and then resold those seats for an extraordinary profit of more than $600,000.”

According to Katz's office, the two accused individuals, who hail from Queens, Jamaica, were working for a StubHub third-party contractor from Kingston. They stole ticket URLs and emailed them to two other conspirators, who sold them for a profit on StubHub.

Both the detained individuals face charges of second degree grand larceny, first degree computer tampering, fourth degree conspiracy and fourth-degree computer tampering. They could face up to 15 years in prison and will be returning to court on Friday, March 7.

Most of the tickets sold belonged to various shows from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The singer's production company confirmed to the New York Times that the Eras Tour grossed a record $2 billion in ticket sales - twice as much as any other tour in history.

The aforementioned data also notes that 10,168,008 people attended 149 shows hosted by Taylor Swift across six continents. The average price of each ticket was around $204, despite the much higher secondary resale prices.

Apart from Taylor Swift's billion-dollar tour, the detained hackers also targeted Ed Sheeran and Adele's concert tickets, NBA games, and US Open tickets.

"You’re why this is so special" - Taylor Swift delivers emotional speech to fans on her final Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Singapore - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift hosted her final Eras Tour show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The singer began her tour on March 17, 2023, and hosted 149 shows over six continents. Her first show was held in Glendale, Arizona.

Swift named the tour the "Eras Tour" as it was a special one where she dedicated one 'era' to each one of her albums until her tenth project - Midnights (2022). After the release of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift added another segment in her concert dedicated to the album. She named each segment after one album where she performed songs from that particular project, such as the 1989 era, Red era, Folklore era, and so on.

On the last day of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift thanked her fans and delivered an emotional speech after her final performance.

“Making friends and bringing joy to each other, that is I think the lasting legacy of this tour, is the fact that you have created such a space of joy and togetherness and love. I couldn’t be more proud of you, honestly, that is all you. That is what people think about when they think about this tour, is how they felt out in the crowd with you," Swift said.

Amid the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift also released a film version of the concert for fans who were unable to attend the tour in person. According to Variety, the film became the highest-grossing concert or documentary film in box office history, earning $261.6 million worldwide. It surpassed the record of Michael Jackson's This Is It, which was released in 2009 and grossed $261.2 million globally.

Speaking further to her fans on the final day of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift added:

"I just want to say that, you’re why this is so special. And you supporting me for as long as you have is why I get to take these lovely walks down memory every single night because you cared about every era of my entire life that I've been making music, so thank you. I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date: MY BELOVED ERAS TOUR!"

Since the end of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift was spotted at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she was nominated in six categories. These including three of the Big Four categories - Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year. She did not win a Grammy this year but presented the Best Country Album award to Beyonce for Cowboy Carter.

It is worth noting that Swift is the recipient of 14 Grammy Awards, including four Album of the Year honors. She is the only artist in history to have won the AOTY a record four times.

