Why was Scott Gertner nominated for Grammys? Details explored as owner of Sky Bar passes away

Legendary music star Scott Gertner passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. Known for his music and nightclub ventures in Houston, including the famous Sky Bar, Gertner was also a three-time Grammy nominee.

Ad

As per Top 40 Charts, he received a GRAMMY award nomination for the track Don't Wanna Say Goodbye, penned for his first album, Scott Gertner, Live, A Night to Remember. This album gained vast recognition nationwide.

The musician was also in prime company along with Luther Vandross, Barry White, and Smokey Robinson when he was nominated for the prestigious GRAMMY. Notably, his album Live, A Night to Remember was proven to be a timeless piece filled with a voice of passion and emotion.

Ad

Trending

Scott Gertner passes away

On May 2, 2025, the family of the musician announced the sad news of his passing on the social media platform Facebook. Shared with an image of the late musician on his and live music venture Rhythm Room’s official account, the announcement read:

“We are deeply saddened today to share the news of the unexpected passing of Houston entertainment icon Scott Gertner. Our family is heartbroken and still processing this sudden loss. We appreciate your expressions of love and kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time.”

Ad

The news of his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes. After the official statement was released on social media, fans, patrons, artists, and others paid tribute to Scott and remembered him for being kind and warm and for his vision and impact on the music scene in Houston.

Scott Gertner’s ventures explored

Gertner was reportedly a big name in Houston’s entertainment culture. Known for his contributions to jazz and the live music scene, the legendary singer also boosted some music-related venues over the years. He was also celebrated and known for creating sophisticated nightlife in the Texas city.

Ad

The musician made a name for himself in Houston after he opened his famous venture, Skybar & Grille, in Montrose in the year 1999. Since then, he has also operated other different venues, including Scott Gertner's Sports Bar Live and Houston Pavilion.

Ad

Notably, the musician also opened his latest live music venture named Rhythm Room. The venue, which is operating on Memorial Drive, celebrates music with food, live entertainment, and cocktails.

Scott Gertner’s music career explored

Famous for his soulful sound and unique ability to transcend music across genres, the artist was given the nickname of “Scotty G.” According to Show Business Entertainment, his interest in music came naturally. He reportedly took his mother, who was a professional singer in the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York.

Ad

Notably, just at the age of four, the late artist emulated his sister by playing her piano lessons, and at the age of six, he began learning to play guitar. His love towards music only grew strong with time, leading him to form his own band.

He has amazed audiences and music across the nation from opening for acts including Brian McKnight, Elton John, Erykah Badu, Harry Connick Jr., Michael Bolton, George Benson, Will Downing, The Neville Brothers, Gerald Levert, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More