Who was Scott Gertner? Tributes pour in as multiple Grammy nominee and owner of Rhythm Room passes away

Houston-based nightlife icon Scott Gertner passed away earlier this week. The details surrounding his death remain undisclosed at the time of writing this article. His family announced the news of his demise through a publicist on May 1, 2025, via Facebook.

The post, which included a photograph of Gertner, read:

"We are deeply saddened today to share the news of the unexpected passing of Houston entertainment icon Scott Gertner. Our family is heartbroken and still processing this sudden loss."

It continued:

"We appreciate your expressions of love and kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time. Funeral details will be shared soon."

For the unversed, Gertner was a multiple-time Grammy-nominated performer and owner of several nightclubs in Houston, the most popular being Rhythm Room and SkyBar.

In the wake of his passing, the Houston community took to social media platforms such as X and Facebook to offer their tributes.

“If you weren’t in these Houston streets, enjoying one of his establishments and or hearing him crooning on the mic, then you wouldn’t understand how everyone’s feeling about this one. Rest on Scott Gertner,” a netizen wrote.

“RIP Scott Gertner. Houston nightlife icon. Locals know what he's meant to this city. #ScottGertner,” another netizensaid.

“Scott Gertner was a real one. The Sky Bar was, and will always be, the greatest nightspot Houston ever had. R.I.P.,” a user wrote.

Others continued to pay their condolences, appreciating his work.

“Me and my cousin used to have A TIME at Skybar on Wednesday night. We'd get there early for the free buffet and let older guys buy us drinks and stay till Scott's set. Then just get up and go to work. RIP TO A REAL ONE, SCOTT GERTNER,” another user wrote.

“D*mn, just saw a post that Scott Gertner died. Sky bar used to be a time. And Scott’s on Sunday,” a fan wrote.

Local artists, including Houston R&B singer Myra Washington and Beyonce’s backup singer Montina Cooper, also paid their tributes. Myra, who had a weekly residency at Skybar, told the Houston Chronicle that the city’s music will never be the same.

Cooper told the outlet that Gertner was "one of the most amazing human beings" she had the privilege of calling a "friend."

All you need to know about Scott Gertner in the wake of his demise

Scott Gertner was a Texas-based performing artist who was synonymous with live music and had three Grammy nominations to his name. He was also the owner of multiple nightclubs, including SkyBar & Grille (closed in 2010), Sports Bar Live, Houston Pavilions, and Rhythm Room.

During a past interview with the Houston Chronicle about SkyBar's closure on Montrose Street, Gertner recalled hosting local and national-level celebrities at his nightclub.

"We have had everyone from Luther Vandross, Patti Labelle, Brian McKnight, Steve Harvey, the O'Jays, Chick Corea, and Bob James to Shaq and every major basketball player and football player," he said at the time.

Gertner, who was nicknamed Scotty G, would also be remembered for opening shows for artists such as Brian McKnight, Erykah Badu, Elton John, Harry Connick Jr., George Benson, Michael Bolton, Will Downing, Gerald Levert, and The Neville Brothers, among others.

Scott pursued music at the age of four, inspired by his sister and professional singer mother who performed across the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York, where he grew up. Back then, he learned how to play the piano and the guitar, which later helped him form his own band.

His single, Can We Make Love, became hugely popular among Houston club goers. The city celebrates a day after him on August 11 every year.

