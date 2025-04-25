8 most popular Pere Ubu songs to pay tribute to late frontman David Thomas

Pere Ubu is an American rock band that was formed in 1975. Over the years, there have been many changes to the band’s core, but David Thomas was the only singer who stayed throughout the band’s lifetime. The band debuted with the album The Modern Dance and disbanded in 1982, before reforming in 1987.

The band is known for its avant-garde music, which drew inspiration from 60s rock, industrialism of the American Midwest, and more. The band had a considerable influence upon underground music, and David Thomas helped shape the band’s identity over the years. The frontman died on April 23, 2025, aged 71.

Here is a quick list of eight songs by Pere Ubu, in remembrance of David Thomas.

Heart of Darkness, Postcard, and other songs by Pere Ubu in tribute to late frontman David Thomas

1) 30 Seconds Over Tokyo

David Thomas (Image via Instagram/@pereubuofficial)

One of the most popular songs by Pere Ubu, 30 Seconds Over Tokyo, is the debut single by the post-punk band and has all the experimentalism. The song was written by David Thomas, Peter Laughner, and Gene O’Connor.

Released in 1975, the song signaled the start of an underground music revolution that defied mainstream norms. Even though it had little airtime, it is now considered a pioneer in post-punk music.

2) Skidrow-on-Sea

Pere Ubu At The Knitting Factory (Image via Getty)

A single from the 2019 album, The Long Goodbye, Skidrow-on-Sea, is an attack on the town of Brighton, which was the dwelling of David Thomas, during his final years. Reportedly, the singer of Pere Ubu did not like the town, and all his annoyance with the place comes alive in this beat.

Some of Thomas’s best songs are those when he has a lot of pent-up frustration to let out. Even in this song, there is an accordion and some raspy vocals that listeners of the song would definitely enjoy.

3) Waiting for Mary

Still from the music video (Image via YouTube/firerecords)

Waiting for Mary is a single from the album Cloudland, which was released in 1989. Pere Ubu got their first mainstream exposure with this song, and not only was it featured on MTV, but it also reached number six on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.

The song is from an era when Pere Ubu was in its avant-garde garage phase, and the single is fresh, experimental, and impulsive. The lyric, “What are we doing here,” reflects upon the band’s mantra for always revolutionizing.

4) Heart of Darkness

Terminal Tower album (Image via YouTube/cookingvinylarchive)

One of the early songs by Pere Ubu, Heart of Darkness, has a driving bassline. The song has a strong sense of foreboding, and its lyrics are like Mantras. As one of the earliest songs of the band, the strong sense of revolution and the need to change the musical landscape are evident.

Marked by propulsive drums, this and the bassline would be the trademarks of their sound. Even though the lyrics are complex, the music is not. It has a wildness to it that allows abandon and reverie, making David Thomas so iconic.

5) Worlds in Collision

David Thomas (Image via YouTube/firerecords)

Worlds in Collision still has the edge that makes it a Pere Ubu song, but it also rides on the band’s wave to adhere to pop music. The band and David Thomas team up with Gil Norton, and the song definitely has a more mainstream vibe.

The song also features Eric Drew Feldman on the synths, and while there is a simplistic sheen to the song, it does have some experimental motifs. Some of its memorable lyrics are, “something weird is coming this way”.

6) Golden Surf II

Still from the music video (Image via YouTube/firerecords)

Golden Surf II is a single from the album Carnival of Souls. Released in 2014, the song comes at a time when Pere Ubu and David Thomas had grown into a new entity. The music is one of the most experimental, and there is avant-garde abstraction.

Lots of synth and guitar are present in the song and the overall album, and lots of drums and wailing vocals make this single a heavy listen. The song marks the diverse trajectory of the band and its various phases of experimentalism.

7) Lost Nation Road

David Thomas - Source: Getty

Another song from the Cloudland album, Lost Nation Road, by Pere Ubu, came at a time when the band was taking a U-turn of sorts and finding their own groove. The band no longer repeated its sounds, and the song therefore came out as fresh.

Even though there were people who were furious with its turn towards pop music, the band loved doing experiments. If there was a space for dread in their earlier music, that had not been toned down.

8) Postcard

Still from the song, "Lost in Art" (Image via YouTube/cookingvinylarchive)

Postcard came at a time when the band, Pere Ubu, was in the midst of turning up the fuzz and the distortion. Released in the mid-90s, the song is unlike any other. It delivers a claustrophobic experience and is a unique listen.

Even the lyrics on the song seem like a stream of consciousness, and the song has themes of touring. The song might make one feel like they have lost all sense of time.

Viewers are welcome to check out some of Pere Ubu's famous songs.

