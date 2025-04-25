When does Erasure’s Andy Bell tour start? How to get tickets, venues, and more explored 

The English synth-pop duo Erasure's member, Andy Bell, recently announced that he is heading to North America for a solo tour. After unveiling his new solo album, titled "Ten Crowns", earlier this year, the lead vocalist and songwriter of the band revealed that the "Ten Crowns" tour is in order.
The Erasure frontman's 2025 tour will first see him perform this summer across the UK and Europe, followed by the newly added North American headlining tour in the fall. The extensive North American dates are scheduled to commence on October 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, and will include a couple of stops in the neighboring country, Canada.
Andy Bell's 2025 tour dates and venues explored
The 61-year-old musician revealed the North American solo tour dates supporting his forthcoming album titled "Ten Crowns". This announcement followed the release of his new single, "Hearts a liar," featuring Blondie's Debbie Harry, on April 24, 2025. Taking to the social media platform Instagram, Andy Bell shared the schedule and wrote:
“NORTH AMERICA! We have added 32 North American shows to the 'Ten Crowns' tour.”
While the official tour will begin on May 1, 2025, in York, Barbican, the North American leg will start on October 3, 20255, and will conclude on December 13, 2025. Meanwhile, during his North American headlining tour, the British singer will stop at locations including Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more.
According to the singer's Instagram post, his "Ten Crowns" tour venue includes:
In May 2025:
1 - York, Barbican
2 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
3 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
6 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
7 - Aberdeen, Music Hall
8 - Gateshead, Glasshouse
11 - Bournemouth, Pavilion
12 - Guildford, G-Live
13 - Bath, Forum
16 - London, Shepherd's Bush Empire
17 - Llandrindrod Wells, The Albert Hall
18 - Liverpool, Philharmonic
19 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange
In June 2025:
12 - Frankfurt, Batschkapp
13 - Hamburg, Markthalle
15 - Berlin, Columbia Theater
16 - Koln, Gloria
18 - Leipzig, Anker
19 - Bremen, Modernes
21 – Holstebro, Summer Sounds Festival
In August 2025:
3 - Brighton, Pride on the Park
5 - Dublin, Vicar Street
In October 2025:
3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
14 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
17 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
18 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
21 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
29 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
In November 2025:
4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
5 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum
7 - Chicago, IL - Metro
8 - Chicago, IL - Metro
13 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
15 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
21 - Park City, UT - The Marquis
28 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
29 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
In December 2025:
2 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre
3 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue
4 - Seattle, WA - ShowBox at the Market
6 - Stateline, NV - TBC
9 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
10 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
How to get Andy Bell's 2025 North American tour tickets
Fans in North America can purchase tickets on Friday, April 25, 2025, starting at 10:00 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, according to Exclaim, presale tickets went live on April 23, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time.
About the Ten Crowns album
The Ten Crowns album will be Andy Bell's third full-length solo effort. Scheduled for release on May 2, 2025, via the singer's own Crown Recordings, the album was produced and co-written by the musician's longtime collaborator, Dave Audé.
Notably, before releasing Heart's a Liar, the British singer Andy Bell also released three other singles from the album, including Breaking Thru the Interstellar, Don't Cha Know, and Dance For Mercy.