When does Erasure’s Andy Bell tour start? How to get tickets, venues, and more explored 

The English synth-pop duo Erasure's member, Andy Bell, recently announced that he is heading to North America for a solo tour. After unveiling his new solo album, titled "Ten Crowns", earlier this year, the lead vocalist and songwriter of the band revealed that the "Ten Crowns" tour is in order.

The Erasure frontman's 2025 tour will first see him perform this summer across the UK and Europe, followed by the newly added North American headlining tour in the fall. The extensive North American dates are scheduled to commence on October 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, and will include a couple of stops in the neighboring country, Canada.

Andy Bell's 2025 tour dates and venues explored

The 61-year-old musician revealed the North American solo tour dates supporting his forthcoming album titled "Ten Crowns". This announcement followed the release of his new single, "Hearts a liar," featuring Blondie's Debbie Harry, on April 24, 2025. Taking to the social media platform Instagram, Andy Bell shared the schedule and wrote:

“NORTH AMERICA! We have added 32 North American shows to the 'Ten Crowns' tour.”

While the official tour will begin on May 1, 2025, in York, Barbican, the North American leg will start on October 3, 20255, and will conclude on December 13, 2025. Meanwhile, during his North American headlining tour, the British singer will stop at locations including Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more.

According to the singer's Instagram post, his "Ten Crowns" tour venue includes:

In May 2025:

1 - York, Barbican

2 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

3 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

6 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

7 - Aberdeen, Music Hall

8 - Gateshead, Glasshouse

11 - Bournemouth, Pavilion

12 - Guildford, G-Live

13 - Bath, Forum

16 - London, Shepherd's Bush Empire

17 - Llandrindrod Wells, The Albert Hall

18 - Liverpool, Philharmonic

19 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

In June 2025:

12 - Frankfurt, Batschkapp

13 - Hamburg, Markthalle

15 - Berlin, Columbia Theater

16 - Koln, Gloria

18 - Leipzig, Anker

19 - Bremen, Modernes

21 – Holstebro, Summer Sounds Festival

In August 2025:

3 - Brighton, Pride on the Park

5 - Dublin, Vicar Street

In October 2025:

3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

14 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

17 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

18 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

21 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

29 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

In November 2025:

4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

5 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum

7 - Chicago, IL - Metro

8 - Chicago, IL - Metro

13 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

15 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

21 - Park City, UT - The Marquis

28 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

29 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

In December 2025:

2 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre

3 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue

4 - Seattle, WA - ShowBox at the Market

6 - Stateline, NV - TBC

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

10 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

How to get Andy Bell's 2025 North American tour tickets

Fans in North America can purchase tickets on Friday, April 25, 2025, starting at 10:00 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, according to Exclaim, presale tickets went live on April 23, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time.

About the Ten Crowns album

The Ten Crowns album will be Andy Bell's third full-length solo effort. Scheduled for release on May 2, 2025, via the singer's own Crown Recordings, the album was produced and co-written by the musician's longtime collaborator, Dave Audé.

Notably, before releasing Heart's a Liar, the British singer Andy Bell also released three other singles from the album, including Breaking Thru the Interstellar, Don't Cha Know, and Dance For Mercy.

