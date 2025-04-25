Hans Zimmer announced North American tour in 2025: Dates, how to get tickets, venues, and more explored

Hans Zimmer has announced a new tour in North America, named The World Of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension. As the name suggests, it is a fresh addition and arrangement to the popular The World of Hans Zimmer concerts.

Zimmer is known for his work in some of the greatest movies, such as "The Dark Knight", "Inception", "Interstellar", and more. He has been presenting this concert to audiences around the world since 2018. However, on April 24, he announced a new version of this tour for North America in October this year.

Notably, Hans Zimmer will not be performing on stage, but he is the music producer, director, and curator for this show. Tickets for the general public for this concert will go on sale on Friday, May 2. There is also a special pre-sale on TikTok, starting April 30.

More about Hans Zimmer's new concert in North America

This concert will feature Grammy-winning orchestrator, conductor, and arranger Matt Dunkley taking the stage. He will perform alongside a symphony orchestra, featuring top soloists, including Odessa Orchestra & Friends and the Nairobi Chamber Chorus. All of these artists are part of Zimmer's talent pool and will bring his music to life on stage.

Dunkley and Zimmer have previously collaborated on various films, including "Inception," "The Dark Knight," "The Dark Knight Rises, ""No Time To Die," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Kung Fu Panda 3," as well as the third and fourth installments of "Pirates of the Caribbean. "Dunkley has also worked with major stars like Dua Lipa, U2, and Billie Eilish.

Regarding the performance of Hans Zimmer's scores on stage for his new tour, Dunkley stated in a press release:

"It is an absolute privilege to work with Hans and these incredibly talented musicians and soloists to share these iconic pieces with audiences. Every performance will be an electrifying and emotional experience for fans as we step inside Hans’ musical universe. I can’t wait for everyone to join us and experience the magic with us."

Meanwhile, Zimmer expressed his confidence in his colleague, saying:

“Matt is one of the world’s foremost figures in film music. There’s no one I trust more to bring this music to life on stage.”

The concert will also feature film sequences to go with the breathtaking orchestra conducted by Dunkley.

Locations and tickets for The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension

The tour will commence on September 5, 2025, in Sunrise, Florida, and will conclude on October 11, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. It will be held at 24 locations across North America. The locations and dates are as follows:

09/05 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

09/06 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

09/09 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/11 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

09/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

09/14 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

09/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

09/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/19 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/23 — Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center

09/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

09/26 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

09/29 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/03 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

10/04 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/05 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

10/07 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/09 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/10 — Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

10/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

The general tickets for the concert will go live on Ticketmaster on Friday, May 2. However, there will be a special pre-sale on TikTok, starting from April 30, 2025. Fans can follow Zimmer on TikTok for access to this pre-sale for their preferred location.

