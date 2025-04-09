How rich is Elton John? Net worth explored in light of icon’s recent SNL appearance

Elton John performed on SNL on April 5, 2025, marking his third appearance on the show. This television appearance follows his record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which generated $940 million across 330 shows from 2018 to 2023. Now, his current net worth stands at $650 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The episode featured John and Brandi Carlile performing two songs from their latest musical venture. They started with Little Richard's Bible and later returned to perform the title track from Who Believes in Angels? The stage featured a custom backdrop with neon signage displaying "WHO BELIEVES IN ANGELS?" while John played his signature piano.

This collaboration stems from their longstanding professional relationship, which began in 2009 when Carlile asked John for piano contributions on her track Caroline. The event marked John's third SNL appearance, following his 1982 debut as a musical guest and his 2011 dual role as host and performer. For Carlile, this represented her third SNL appearance, following her October 2021 debut and her December 2022 return.

Elton John's net worth explored as he returns to SNL after farewell tour

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Elton John's wealth trajectory shows clear progress, starting at $100 million in 2000, reaching $265 million by 2009, and hitting $500 million in 2020. His final concert tour became a major revenue source with hundreds of shows worldwide between 2018 and 2023.

The Las Vegas residency "The Million Dollar Piano" generated substantial earnings during its successful multi-year run from 2011 to 2018. His diverse business activities, including performances and other ventures, generated significant income throughout this period.

Elton John's property holdings constitute a significant portion of his wealth. They are centered around his primary residence, Woodside, in Old Windsor, Berkshire. According to Hello! Magazine, he purchased this 37-acre estate in 1974 for 400 thousand pounds, which is approximately USD 5 million today.

According to The Real Estate Conversation, his Beverly Hills real estate includes a 20-acre gated property that he acquired for $33 million in 2015. The property features a 25,000-square-foot main house and an 11-car subterranean garage.

Elton John expanded his holdings with a $7.2 million adjacent property in 2012 and added another property for $8.5 million in September 2021, according to Hello! Magazine. His real estate portfolio spans internationally, featuring homes in Atlanta, Nice, London, and Venice.

In 2023, the SNL star sold his Atlanta penthouse for $14 million. He had created this space by uniting six units over two decades into a 13,000-square-foot area. In 2022, he also added a Toronto penthouse to his property collection.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his art collection represents another significant asset, valued at up to $200 million. This collection includes works by Mapplethorpe, Warhol, Basquiat, Haring, and Damien Hirst. In 2004, part of his photography collection sold for $900,000.

Recent projects

The 78-year-old musician's SNL performance coincides with his recovery from an eye infection sustained in the summer of 2024, which she announced via an Instagram post on September 3, 2024. According to Parade Magazine, his achievements in 2024 include reaching EGOT status with an Emmy win for Outstanding Variety Special, adding to his collection of five Grammy Awards, an Oscar, and a Tony Award.

The SNL star’s Apple Music radio show, Rocket Hour, surpassed 400 episodes, maintaining his connection with contemporary music. The documentary Never Too Late, about his farewell tour, premiered on Disney+ in November 2024.

His post-retirement activities continue to generate income through various creative ventures. His musical The Devil Wears Prada opened at London's Dominion Theatre in October 2024. The SNL star's musical theater projects continue to generate royalties from long-running productions like The Lion King, Billy Elliot, and Aida.

SNL airs on NBC. For more updates on Elton John, fans can follow him on Instagram - @eltonjohn

