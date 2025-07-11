What did Jay-Z say about Rymir Satterthwaite's lawsuit? Rapper accuses man alleging to be his biological son of "fabricated allegations”

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has fired back at Rymir Satterthwaite, who recently filed a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming to be his alleged son. For the uninitiated, Satterthwaite, aged 31, filed a federal lawsuit against the rapper on May 6, 2025, alleging that Carter was his biological father.

According to an exclusive report by Us Weekly, dated July 10, 2025, Jay-Z, also known as Hov, has denied Satterthwaite's claims, attributing them to "fabricated allegations." The rapper also accused the man and his caregiver of engaging in "decades-long harassment," adding:

“The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected — in multiple other courts and [Satterthwaite’s] continued harassment of [Jay-Z] and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order.”

The court had previously granted the 31-year-old's request to proceed with the paternity lawsuit, ordering Hov to respond by July 18. However, the rapper claimed he found out about the lawsuit on June 3 and has requested that the court grant him more time to respond to Satterthwaite's lawsuit.

“[Jay-Z] will be irreparably prejudiced without additional time to evaluate and prepare his response to the complaint,” his lawyer added.

Exploring Rymir Satterthwaite's lawsuit against Jay-Z

In his federal lawsuit, filed on May 6, 2025, Rymir Satterthwaite claimed that his mother, Wanda, met Hov in the early 1990s and got pregnant. He added that he, his late mother (who reportedly died in 2019), and his caregiver faced "unrelenting efforts by [Jay-Z] and his enablers to suppress the truth and silence those who dared to speak it."

Furthermore, Satterthwaite claimed he had filed multiple paternity suits against the Roc Nation founder. However, the rapper and his team of lawyers allegedly "exploited legal systems in multiple jurisdictions to suppress [Rymir's] paternity claim and prevent legal accountability." He also alleged that the rapper refused a DNA test and chose "instead to obstruct and manipulate the legal process."

Rymir Satterthwaite is reportedly seeking damages for Hov's alleged actions, claiming he suffered due to the alleged "wrongful dismissal" of his paternity suits. Additionally, Satterthwaite claimed he underwent "emotional and psychological distress, anxiety, public embarrassment and stress-induced health and mental health complications" due to the ordeal.

This is not the first time Rymir Satterthwaite has claimed to be Hov's illegitimate son. In December 2024, the 31-year-old issued a statement via The Daily Mail in the wake of the rapper facing a s*xual assault lawsuit, saying:

“It is both heartbreaking and frustrating to see Mr. Carter respond to allegations with such deflection and attacks. My late mother, Wanda, was just 16 years old when she became pregnant with me, and for years I have sought clarity about my identity. This is not about greed or spectacle—it’s about uncovering the truth and ensuring all parties are held accountable.”

Speaking with The Daily Mail on December 17, 2024, Satterthwaite said it was "not fair" of Carter not to provide him with any answers, despite his multiple attempts to reach out. He added that he was not seeking fame or money, but instead wanted to uncover the truth about his father.

“I would never hate JAY-Z. I respect him for everything he’s done. This has been a long fight, not just for me but for my late mom and my godmother. We’ve endured slander and pain from people saying I’m after JAY-Z’s money. But this isn’t about money; it’s about truth,” he added.

According to a notarized 2015 affidavit by Satterthwaite's mother, Wanda, she and Hov allegedly met through her friend, Kaleesha Allen, in 1992. The affidavit stated that Wanda and Jay-Z allegedly had "protected s*x" when she was 16 and he was 22 at his aunt's Brooklyn apartment, but the "protection broke."

