Did Beyoncé welcome new step-son Rymir into her family? Viral post debunked 

A post claiming that Beyoncé has welcomed her alleged step-son, Rymir Satterthwaite, into her family recently circulated on social media. For context, 31-year-old Satterthwaite has alleged that he is Jay-Z's illegitimate son and has been requesting the rapper for a paternity test for years.

Ad

On July 8, 2025, an X account @FemaleRapLIVE announced that Beyoncé "welcomed" Rymir Satterthwaite into the Carter family. The post has since received 459K views and 9000 likes at the time of writing this article.

However, there is no truth to this post. The page that posted this claim, FRL, has been marked as "SATIRE" in its bio. Furthermore, no mainstream publication has reported on this, lending more credence to the fact that the claim is not true. Additionally, Jay-Z has not acknowledged Rymir Satterthwaite as his son, nor has he publicly addressed the allegations at the time of writing this article.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rymir Satterthwaite's claims garner attention following Jay-Z's alleged rape lawsuit

Rymir Satterthwaite's claims of being Jay-Z's illegitimate son reportedly received public attention in the wake of the rapper's statement denying his involvement in the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl with Diddy.

According to FOX5, these accusations were detailed in a lawsuit filed against the rapper by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of his client, who claimed that Jay-Z and Diddy took turns sexually assaulting her during a VMAs after party in 2000.

Ad

Following the lawsuit, filed in December 2024, Jay-Z issued a statement through Roc Nation on December 9, denying the allegations and accusing Buzbee of being a “fraud” and “ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.” The rapper also mourned the “loss of innocence” and expressed “only heartbreak” for his three children due to the nature of the allegations.

Sean Combs and Jay-Z at the 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020. (Image via Getty)

In the wake of this statement, Rymir Satterthwaite came forward claiming to be Jay-Z's illegitimate son, alleging that the rapper got his late mother, Wanda, pregnant when she was 16 and he was 22 in 1992. He also claimed that his mother was adamant that Jay-Z was his father, a belief she held till her death in 2019.

Ad

On December 11, 2024, Rymir told Daily Mail:

“It is both heartbreaking and frustrating to see Mr. Carter respond to allegations with such deflection and attacks. My late mother, Wanda, was just 16 years old when she became pregnant with me, and for years I have sought clarity about my identity. This is not about greed or spectacle—it’s about uncovering the truth and ensuring all parties are held accountable.”

Ad

Rymir also seemingly hinted at the alleged hypocrisy of the rapper claiming to value “the ideal of honor and protecting children” while refusing to take a paternity test or reach out to Rymir to address the issue. He further said:

“Despite my efforts, Mr Carter has never once written a letter to me to address these claims – whether to deny or acknowledge paternity, or to address why his attorney’s committed this fraud. If Mr Carter values the ideals of honour and protecting children, as he claims in his letter, he should step forward with transparency. He continues to deflect and avoid.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It is not fair" — Rymir Satterthwaite about Jay-Z refusing to take a paternity test

In another interview with Daily Mail, published on December 17, 2024, Rymir Satterthwaite claimed he had been trying to uncover the truth of his paternity for over a decade. He also alleged that he attempted to take the issue to court in 2010, two years after Jay-Z and Beyoncé got married. However, he added that the rapper's lawyers reportedly exploited the Pennsylvania state rules to avoid accountability.

Ad

Rymir claimed that it was "not fair" for the rapper to avoid him and refuse to take a paternity test, adding that he wasn't after Jay-Z for money or fame but for the truth.

“If he is not [my father], why can’t he prove me wrong? Go to the courtroom and do what everyone else has to do. I can take a no. I can take being embarrassed. I just can’t take him not saying anything. It is not fair,” he stated.

Ad

Ad

Elsewhere in the interview, Rymir admitted that he was going to continue with the fight till Jay-Z acknowledged him and decided to take a paternity test, regardless of how long that took. However, he also stated that he harbored no ill will towards the rapper.

“I would never hate JAY-Z. I respect him for everything he’s done. This has been a long fight, not just for me but for my late mom and my godmother. We’ve endured slander and pain from people saying I’m after JAY-Z’s money. But this isn’t about money; it’s about truth,” he said.

Ad

In other news, NPR reported that the woman who filed the rape lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy dropped her claims against both men in February 2025. Meanwhile, Diddy was acquitted of his more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy after his two-month-long trial on July 2, 2025, per NBC News.

He was also convicted of two counts of "transportation to engage in prostitution" and will be sentenced on October 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More