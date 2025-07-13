“THAT WAS A VERY BAD IDEA”—Internet reacts as Travis Scott seemingly disses Pusha T on CHAMPAIN & VACAY, calling him “old”

Rapper Travis Scott took the internet by storm after seemingly dissing Pusha T in his new track CHAMPAIN & VACAY from JackBoys 2 album, calling the latter "old." On July 13, 2025, the news was shared by X user NFR Podcast. The post caption read:

Ad

"TRAVIS SCOTT DISSES PUSHA T ON JACKBOYS 2."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Previously, Pusha T and his brother Malice dropped a new track titled So Be It. In the closing verse of the single, King Push reportedly took a jab at Scott, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b*tch and your pride in front of me / Heard Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat," he rapped

Ad

In response, Scott’s verse on CHAMPAIN & VACAY appeared to hit back at Pusha T, casting the rapper as an aging hater. He also threw in a wordplay-laced flex about his own net worth, referencing Pusha’s name.

Shortly after NFR Podcast shared the news about Scott’s new track, where he seemingly dissed King Push, the post’s comment section on X was flooded with reactions from netizens. One user criticized the move, adding how it was a "bad idea" for Scott to reply to Pusha's diss track as it would only add fuel to the tension between them.

Ad

"TRAVIS NO THAT WAS A VERY BAD IDEA," the netizen wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some X users mentioned that Scott should have ignored Pusha entirely.

"Travis about to get dissed by Pusha about sh*t he doesn’t even remember doing," one user noted.

"Travis about to get nuked man why would he do this," another user added.

"I wish Travis hadn’t responded at all let pusha T rot at the bottom of the charts," a user remarked.

Ad

Others sided with Sott, praising his diss track against Pusha.

"Fried that old a*s n**ga Push always dissin to stay relevant," one X user wrote.

"Pusha T is washed," another X user added.

"ENDED PUSHA", a netizen declared.

Pusha T explained his disdain for Travis Scott during his GQ interview

Pusha T (Image via Getty Images)

In an interview with GQ, published on June 17, 2025, Pusha T spoke about his feud with rapper Travis Scott. He explained why he felt a sense of disdain toward the artist, as well as a broader frustration with his behavior. The interview came out on the same day that Clipse released a new single titled So Be It, from their album Let God Sort Em Out, produced by Pharrell Williams

Ad

During the interview, King Push shared that the tensions between them stemmed from a 2023 incident in Paris, where Clipse—Pusha T and his brother Malice—were recording their long-awaited comeback album Let God Sort Em Out at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton headquarters.

According to a HotNewHipHop report dated June 20, 2025, Travis Scott interrupted the session to preview tracks from his then-unreleased album Utopia.

During this surprise playback, Scott played the track Meltdown but notably omitted Drake’s verse, which reportedly included a diss aimed at Pharrell. The verse referenced Drake melting down jewelry previously purchased from Pharrell’s Joopiter auction—a clear jab at the producer. This omission reportedly bothered Pusha, especially because Pharrell had contributed both vocals and production to Utopia.

Ad

Travis Scott at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 on June 20, 2025. (Image via Getty)

In the same interview, Pusha T also elaborated on the incident and his broader frustration with Scott’s behavior. He described Scott as someone lacking loyalty and integrity.

Ad

"He don’t have no picks, no loyalty to nobody. He’ll jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot. But you can play those games with those people. We’re not in your mix. Keep your mix over there," Pusha said.

He emphasized that he had no interest in affiliating with people who operated without principle.

Ad

"Like, d*wg, don’t even come over here with that...Because at the end of the day, I don’t play how y’all play. To me, that really was just like… he’s a wh*re. He’s a wh*re," the rapper added.

Additionally, Pusha reflected on how Travis Scott wasn’t just careless, but embodied a "filthy quality", a lack of principle that clashed with the code of honor Pusha claimed to live by.

Ad

Pusha also pointed to Travis Scott’s apparent lack of loyalty by referencing the rapper’s 2018 track Sicko Mode, where Drake seemingly dissed Kanye West, Scott’s then-close collaborator and Clipse’s GOOD Music label head. Despite Scott’s ties to West, he had no objection to Drake’s involvement.

Again, in December 2024, Pusha noted that Travis Scott joined Future and Metro Boomin on stage at Rolling Loud, where he encouraged the crowd to cheer for Like That, a track featuring Kendrick Lamar’s scathing verse aimed at Drake, per HotNewHipHop. Pusha emphasized that Scott had no problem playing a track dissing Drake.

Ad

Ad

Pusha mentioned that these actions further reinforced Scott’s tendency to avoid picking sides and instead align with whatever was trending.

Travis Scott recently released JackBoys 2, the second collaborative compilation album from his Cactus Jack Records label. The project dropped on July 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, Pusha T has been focused on promoting Clipse’s new album, Let God Sort Em Out, which was released just days earlier on July 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More