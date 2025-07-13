“This is so embarrassing” — Netizens react as Drake disses K-Dot at Wireless Festival, drinks to the crowd chanting “F*ck Kendrick”

Drake dissed Kendrick Lamar during his performance at the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London on Saturday, July 12. The Canadian rapper was then greeted with "F*ck Kendrick" chants from the crowd as well.

Drizzy is headlining the Wireless Festival on all three days in London. During his performance on Saturday, he first referenced Kendrick, saying:

"Y'all thought y'all could knock The Boy off for real?"

He then asked the crowd to name another artist who could clash with him on stage. The crowd responded with chants of "F*ck Kendrick." The Canadian rapper replied:

"Chubbs, grab me a shot, I'll drink to that."

Fans online have reacted to the incident, as one X user wrote:

"This is so embarrassing lmaoooo he didn’t take shots at anyone actually."

"This whole clip is almost more embarrassing than the Cole apology lol. CRINGE," another wrote.

"Bro is suing. He will never love that down. Fake tough. Everyone sees it," another user commented.

Meanwhile, others supported Drizzy on the social media platform.

"devils advocate, he’s right. No other artist can do 3 days headlining with different vibes like that…because the others are authentic and not cross genre wave riders. The battle was for hip hop supremacy, he can have all that R&B, pop, emo dance shit. Let’s see if the UK keeps that same energy when Dot is in London next week," a fan wrote.

"I thought people loved Kendrick tho??? what’s going on???" another user wrote sarcastically.

"Drake won over the people," another commented.

Notably, Kendrick Lamar would bring his Grand National Tour to London on July 22 and 23, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Drake claims UK rappers can "out-rap" US rappers

Drake at Wireless Festival 2025 (Image via Getty)

During his performance on Day 2 of the Wireless Festival, Drake weighed in on the ongoing debate between UK and US rappers. He stated that lyrically, no one can "out-rap" UK rappers.

"The best lyricists in the world -- mark my words -- I don't care what nobody says," he said. "Nobody can out rap London -- nobody. No disrespect to America. No disrespect to my country. But, nobody can out rap London rappers. This is the best, this is the highest level. This is what I aspire to be," Drizzy said.

This debate has recently come into prominence again after a tweet by rapper Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr. He wrote in an X post on July 3:

“I wanna clash an American rapper. Finally get this UK/US rap debate sorted.”

Skepta proposed an entire lineup of US and UK rappers competing against each other, and he chose A$AP Rocky to battle himself. As per the rapper, the matchups should be Ghetts vs. Eminem, Chip vs. Kendrick Lamar, Dave vs. Lil Wayne, Youngs Teflon vs. Meek Mill, Blade Brown vs. Pusha T, Queenie vs. Megan Thee Stallion, Central Cee vs. Jack Harlow, Lancey Foux vs. Travis Scott, and JME vs. Tyler, The Creator.

Skepta also asserted that these would be based purely on quality, lyrics, and punchlines without any aggression or malice.

