“This is why we say he’s Not Like Us”—Netizens react as Drake claims “nobody can out-rap London” in viral UK vs US rappers debate

Drake recently claimed that UK rappers can out-rap their US counterparts. This comes amidst a debate going on about the quality of rappers from the two countries. Drizzy headlined at Day 2 of the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London on Saturday, July 12.

During the performance, he weighed in on the ongoing debate, hailing the UK rappers as the ones with the best lyrics. In a video clip shared on NFR Podcast's X handle on July 13, he said:

"The best lyricists in the world -- mark my words -- I don't care what nobody says. Nobody can out rap London -- nobody. No disrespect to America. No disrespect to my country. But, nobody can out rap London rappers. This is the best, this is the highest level. This is what I aspire to be."

Drake's claim comes just before he brought out Skepta, who ignited the recent US vs UK rappers debate, on stage.

Fans online have reacted to this claim, as one X user referenced Kendrick Lamar's song Not Like Us, writing:

"This is why we say he’s Not Like Us."

"Kendrick has mentally abused Drake to the point he’s spiralling in a field somewhere in England 1 year later this is hilarious," another wrote.

"When he gets on stage he panders to whoever is on the stage & whoever the audience is … he been doing that his whole career … but he should have just stuck to his usual “this crowd is better than any crowd I ever seen before”…," another commented.

Many users continued to claim that US rappers are better than their UK counterparts.

"USA is rap and there is nothing or no one from the UK to do to even outrap some of our regular rappers," as one tweeted.

"Lmfao yea, let’s just forget the fact Hip-Hop originated here! Ain’t no UK rapper steppin to any of the greats! Dude stays being a Vulture!" another wrote.

"What an awful take," another person commented.

More about the US vs UK rappers debate that Drake weighed in on

The US vs UK rappers debate has recently come into prominence after Skepta proposed a lyrical battle between the two. On July 3, he posted on X:

“I wanna clash an American rapper. Finally get this UK/US rap debate sorted.”

Skepta further wrote that he wanted to engage in a battle with A$AP Rocky, who notably has had beef with Drake. However, he asserted that it would only be a display of skill and lyrics and nothing malicious or violent.

He proposed an entire lineup of matches between the US and UK rappers. As reported by HotNewHipHop, his matchups included Ghetts vs. Eminem, Chip vs. Kendrick Lamar, Dave vs. Lil Wayne, Youngs Teflon vs. Meek Mill, Blade Brown vs. Pusha T, Central Cee vs Jack Harlow, Queenie vs Megan Thee Stallion, Lancey Foux vs Travis Scott, and JME vs Tyler, The Creator.

The Nigerian record producer also mentioned that the UK rappers have always listened to and followed the US rappers, but the latter rarely reciprocate. According him, this gives an advantage to the UK rappers.

