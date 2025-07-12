"He told her the show was last week"—Netizens react in hilarious fashion as Drake brings out Lauryn Hill for surprise Wireless Festival set

Drake’s performance on the first day of the Wireless Festival in London on July 11, 2025, featured Lauryn Hill making a guest appearance. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hill first sang Ex-Factor and then Drake began performing his song Nice For What, sampled from a single of Hill’s album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Apart from Hill, multiple artists were spotted on the first day of the event, including Bryson Tiller and Bobby Valentino. Another personality whose presence grabbed a lot of attention was PartyNextDoor, who performed Somebody Love You and Moth Balls.

A few videos from Wireless Festival, featuring Lauryn and Drake together on stage, were also obtained by The Shade Room on July 12, 2025. One of the clips saw the attendees singing along with the duo as they recorded the performance on their phones.

Although the two musicians did not post anything from the event on their social media handles, Lauryn Hill was creating headlines last week for her delayed appearance at the Essence Festival. On July 4, she performed at a time when a majority of the audiences left the Caesars Superdome and her late arrival was heavily criticized on social media.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of The Shade Room’s Instagram post and shared their reactions on Drake and Hill’s recent act on stage. A user referred to Hill's late appearance at the Essence Festival, writing:

“He [Drake] told her the show was last week.”

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Similar responses continued, with some netizens expressing relief over the fact that Lauryn Hill arrived on time for the show.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Among other replies, a user claimed that Drake might have stayed with Lauryn at her house to ensure that she would not be late for the performance. The duo's fans, on the other hand, praised their performance.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Lauryn Hill opened up on the reasons behind arriving late for her shows

As mentioned, Hill was criticized by netizens when she appeared late for her performance at the Essence Festival on July 4, 2025. However, the official Instagram handle of the event mentioned in a post around four days ago that the singer-actress was not responsible for the delay.

Lauryn Hill also responded to Essence’s statement by expressing gratitude and continued by referring to the fact that she does everything to ensure that her performances are successful, including the rehearsal and arrangement of her music. She also addressed her late arrival at certain shows by saying:

“There seems to be a misconception out there though that I am somewhere on the Riviera with my feet up, drink in hand, showing up to concerts whenever because I’m too important to care. That’s nonsense… and anyone who’s been a part of these productions knows that IN FACT the opposite is true.”

Hill seemingly referred to those who have been criticizing her, saying that she does not have any problem if they can no longer extend "grace" to her. She further stated:

“It’s God’s grace that sustains me and the love of the fans who appreciate that my message came for them when they needed it most and KNOW that I was probably punished for being so honest in the midst of big business. I will continue to push and play for these and other similar reasons. Those who can’t see it yet, catch you when you do.”

Although Lauryn Hill has not released a new album for many years, she was featured in YG Marley’s single Praise Jah in the Moonlight in 2024. She has also appeared in various films throughout her career, including King of the Hill and Restaurant.

