Did Eminem feature in Justin Bieber's new album SWAG? Rapper listed among composers in third track YUKON

Justin Bieber dropped his surprise seventh studio album, SWAG, on July 11, 2025, with one of his tracks crediting Eminem. The rapper was listed as one of the composers for Bieber's third track on the album, SWAG.

Although Eminem did not lend his voice to any track on Justin Bieber's SWAG, he seemingly contributed to the lyrics of the track YUKON. Netizens have focused on one particular line in the track, which said:

"Get a move on, like U-Haul."

The aforementioned lyrics appeared to have been inspired by Slim Shady's popular track, Untitled. A line in the song said:

"Get up baby, get a move on, like a U-haul."

According to early reviews and impressions, SWAG is heavily inspired by R&B music, a genre Justin Bieber has often expressed interest in exploring. The songs in the album are different from his previous pop inspirations.

The latest album was dropped without any formal announcement, teaser, or snippet. In the hours leading up to the announcement, Bieber shared images hinting at the same, including pictures of Billboards in different countries and black-and-white snapshots with his wife and 10-month-old son.

The album cover features a black background with the word "SWAG" written in clear font. It includes 21 songs and is 54 minutes long, with some collaborations with Druski, Gunna, Dijon, and Sexyy Red, among others. Bieber joined hands with his longtime collaborator, Harv, for the album, alongside credits for Carter Lang and Eddie Benjamin.

Justin Bieber could reportedly drop another album following SWAG's surprise drop

According to Billboard, Justin Bieber could reportedly drop another more pop-inspired album following the surprise release of SWAG. The pop star has reportedly been working on various kinds of new music amid multiple major developments in his life in recent months. The pop-based album could be released this year or next year, per the sources.

SWAG is Justin Bieber’s first studio album since Justice in 2021. Earlier this year, he settled a reported money dispute with his former manager, Scooter Braun. The issue was linked to a loan Bieber took from Braun to fund the Justice Tour, which he later canceled in 2022 due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Bieber also made headlines this year for clashing with paparazzi, a moment he touches on in his song Butterflies from the SWAG album. The infamous video where Bieber lashed out at the paps on Father's Day featured him saying:

"I'm a dad. I'm a husband. You're not getting it. It's not clocking to you. I'm standing on business."

Justin Bieber sampled his own words in the track Butterflies, making a direct reference to the incident. His phrase, "standing on business," has also become an integral part of the internet and pop culture, as many use it as the phrase to stand up for oneself or take a stand.

The album's title, SWAG, has also been interpreted to be a reference to Bieber's 2012 hit, Boyfriend, which had the line:

"Swag, swag, swag, on you."

In the hours leading up to the announcement, Bieber also shared multiple images with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and son, Jack Blues Bieber. They posed in accordance with the black theme of the album, while some images featured the rapper holding his son in his hands. Jack's face, however, was not revealed on social media.

Bieber's seventh studio album came amid concerns about his mental health and rumors about trouble in his marriage with Hailey Bieber. The singer seemingly referenced concerns about his mental state in several tracks on SWAG, including Dadz Love, Devotion and Therapy Session. Bieber also seemingly referenced his religious beliefs and relationship with Christianity in tracks such as Devotion, Soulful, and Forgiveness.

Despite rumors of trouble in their marriage, Hailey Bieber shared Justin Bieber's album announcement on her social media. The Rhode founder also shared images with her husband while promoting his latest work.

SWAG is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and other music streaming platforms.

