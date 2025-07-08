What happened during Lauryn Hill's Essence Festival set? Organizers defend singer after backlash from fans 

The organizers of the Essence Festival have shouldered the responsibility for Lauryn Hill's delayed set in New Orleans after she faced backlash for taking the stage hours after her scheduled start time.

Hill was reportedly scheduled to perform late on July 4. However, she finally took the stage at 2:30 am on July 5, performing to a nearly empty venue at the New Orleans Superdome and finishing her performance at 3:35 am.

The singer faced online criticism for her late performance. However, on July 6, 2025, the official Instagram page of the Essence Festival announced that they were responsible for her delayed performance, stating that Lauryn Hill "arrived on schedule."

"Family is family and around here we protect our own no matter what the PEOPLE have to say. Let’s be very clear— WE don’t play about Ms. Lauryn Hill. Not for clicks. Not for headlines. She arrived on schedule, stepped on that stage, and delivered the kind of performance only a legend can," the organizers said.

Essence Festival also told those criticizing her to "put some respect on her name," and continued:

"The delay? Not hers. We will take that. The moment? One for the books. The legacy? Still unmatched. Put some respect on her name. Keep the takes, but keep her out of them. All love and deep profound admiration for Ms. Lauryn Hill."

According to Billboard, several sets on the first night (July 4) of the Essence Festival reportedly ran late, with some starting an hour behind schedule. Artists like GloRilla and The Isley Brothers reportedly experienced delays. However, the following two nights went more smoothly, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Lauryn Hill performed fan requests at her Essence Festival set

According to People Magazine, the New Orleans Superdome, which seats over 83,000 people, only had a few hundred people in attendance when Lauryn Hill took the stage in the early hours of July 5, 2025.

However, the veteran performer reportedly didn't let the small crowd discourage her. She appeared to be in great spirits, even taking fan requests to perform songs like Tell Him and I Gotta Find Peace of Mind. Her sons, Zion Marley and Joshua “YG” Marley, also joined her on stage for a few songs.

Although Lauryn Hill's delayed set drew criticism, many defended her, including fellow singer India Arie, who blamed the organizers for the delay. In a comment on a video of Hill's Essence Festival performance, Arie accused the organizers of "losing their essence."

"Essence is losing its essence. I told yall this. but everybody twisted my words and told me i was making non feminist statements. EVEN AFTER I wasted my time making a clear response video. it’s ok tho. i understaaaannnd the gaaaame. (in my Erykah Badu voice)," she wrote.

Arie added that she hoped the festival would re-evaluate its organization and "come back to reflect the culture."

"I hope they can pull it together and come BACK to reflect the culture again. WE NEED THAT. And OUR LAURYN deserves SO much better. she deserves everything in fact. Essence was ALWAYS really, really a beautiful time," Arie said.

Lauryn Hill's performance was not the only one delayed at the 2025 Essence Festival. Boyz II Men, the closing act of the festival on July 6, 2025, reportedly finished their set around 3 am on Monday, an hour later than scheduled.

