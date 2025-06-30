Is John Legend going to perform in Italy? Singer calls out concert promoter for using his image for ads without his permission

Singer John Legend recently issued a statement regarding a show in Naples supposedly featuring him as one of the performing artists scheduled for July 6, 2025. The singer denied his involvement with the project, adding that he was not performing in Italy and accused the promoter of using his name and image to "mislead" his fans.

On June 29, 2025, John Legend took to his Instagram Story to upload a lengthy statement addressing the issue. He claimed that the advertisements were posted "without [his] knowledge or approval." Furthermore, he elaborated that while he and his team were approached by the promoter for the Naples show, they never came to an "acceptable agreement."

"To my fans in Italy: You may have seen advertisements for a show in Napoli claiming that I will be a featured performer. These advertisements have been posted without my knowledge or approval," he explained.

He further added:

"My team was approached about the possibility of performing at this show and we were hoping to come to an acceptable agreement with the show's promotor, but we never did. Unfortunately, I will not be performing there."

Additionally, Legend apologized for the misunderstanding, letting his Italian fans know that he'd love to visit and perform in the country when he gets another opportunity.

"I deeply appreciate the love and excitement - I see your messages and support. And it means the world to me. I love spending time in Italy. And I absolutely love performing there. And I hope to do so again soon. But I would never want my fans to be misled, expecting to see me at an event where I will not be. My apologies for any misunderstanding."

John Legend's statement regarding the show in Napoli (Image via Instagram/@johnlegend)

The mentioned concert is reportedly scheduled at the Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples as part of the "Napoli 4ever" shows on July 6 and July 8, 2025. According to various online ticket-selling platforms, the July 6 show was reported to feature Mary J. Blige and John Legend, and the July 8 show was reported to feature 50 Cent. As per the Vivaticket website, the July 6 show was described as:

"An extraordinary night featuring two legendary voices in separate, unforgettable performances. Mary J. Blige and John Legend each take the stage with their full bands, backed by the majestic Independence Orchestra — 100 musicians conducted by Maestro Paolo Vivaldi. This exclusive Italian date promises a night full of soul, passion, and iconic hits."

Mary J. Blige previously confirmed her performance at the Napoli show via an X post on June 12. However, the fate of the show remains unclear at the time of writing this article in the wake of Legend's recent update.

John Legend and Norah Jones released a new song

In other related news, John Legend teamed up with Norah Jones on their first joint song, Summertime Blue released on June 27, 2025. The new track is co-produced by Jones and Gregg Wattenberg, who also served as the guitarist.

In a press statement ahead of the song's release, John Legend effused praise for his fellow singer, adding that he was thrilled that they finally collaborated.

“Ah, what a perfect way to start the summer! I’m so honored to be part of this beautiful record with Norah. Her voice, soul and musicianship, her graceful presence, are all undeniable. I’ve been a fan for so long. I’m so glad we could finally collaborate.”

John Legend is currently on his "Get Lifted - 20th Anniversary Tour" to mark two decades of his debut LP. The tour reportedly kicked off in Glasgow on May 27 and will span over 40 cities across Europe and North America. The singer's next show is scheduled at the Ravinia Festival in Illinois on August 23.

