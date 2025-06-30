Why did 50 Cent diss Ashanti? Rapper confirms Nelly’s claim that he apologized to the singer following feud with Ja Rule and Murder Inc.

50 Cent has confirmed Nelly's story about him apologizing to Ashanti following his feud with Ja Rule and Murder Inc. This happened at the MTV Music Awards years ago, as the rapper made a public apology.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has been involved in a feud with Ja Rule since the early 2000s. The latter's label, Murder Inc., also had Ashanti, whose full name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, on their books. Hence, she also came under fire, as Fif said some things about her, which she felt were disrespectful.

Meanwhile, Ashanti and her partner, Nelly, featured on Fat Joe and Jadakiss' podcast, Joe and Jada, on June 26. On it, Nelly explained how Ashanti asked him to urge Fifty to apologize at one of the MTV Music Awards. He said:

“I asked her, ‘You want me to say something to Fif?’. I didn’t think she’d say yes… and she said, ‘Yes.’”

Nelly then went over to the rapper, who said out loud:

"Ashanti, I'm sorry!"

50 Cent shared this clip from the podcast on his Instagram account on June 27 with the caption:

"This is true no 🧢detected, I always liked Moe he took off when I got hit. I was hurt I couldn’t do nothing but watch the TV."

Rapper DaBaby commented with three laughing emojis on this post as well.

Ja Rule explains how social media would have affected his feud with 50 Cent

2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala (Image Source: Getty)

The two rappers have been involved in a feud since the early 2000s, and it refuses to die down. Apart from their songs, they have often spoken about each other in interviews, podcasts, and other platforms.

Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, gave an interview with Hot 97 on March 17, 2025. In it, he spoke about how his beef with Fifty would've been different if they had social media back in the day.

“I kind of wish I had the internet when I had my beef going on,” Ja said (h/t Billboard). “They would’ve seen things in real time, you know what I’m saying? They would’ve seen who this guy is in real time and then then it would have been a different outlook on what this is. You would’ve been like, ‘Oh, now I get it. This guy’s a f—ing fraud.’ You don’t get a chance to see that, feel that.”

“Nowadays, with the internet, sometimes you get to feel too much," he continued. "With the Drake and the Kendrick beef, you got these guys that break down the whole f—ing battle lyric for lyric for lyric. I don’t know if this is good or battle … We just live in a different time right now.”

Ja Rule further explained that people want Drake to lose to Kendrick Lamar because they are tired of seeing the former on top for so long. Hence, he said that they jump onto any album or song that Kendrick makes.

Ja further advised young rappers to "stay out of beef" and added that his feud with 50 Cent doesn't bother him.

