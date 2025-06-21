"THIS A STICK UP": 50 Cent breaks silence, defends Fat Joe amid harrowing allegations of murder plot & p*dophilia by ex-hypeman

On Saturday, June 21, 50 Cent (born Curtis Jackson) took to Instagram to defend his longtime nemesis, Fat Joe. The latter, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, was recently accused of attempting to hire someone to murder 50 Cent during the peak of their beef.

The $20 million lawsuit was filed by Fat Joe's ex-hypeman, Terrance "T.A." Dixon, who accused the Terror Squad rapper of "coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion."

It also alleges that the rapper was "engaged in a calculated and premeditated conspiracy to murder rapper Curtis Jackson." However, it allegedly failed because of the G-Unit member's tight security.

However, 50 Cent has defended Fat Joe and refused to believe the accusations. In the Instagram post, the rapper described the accusations as "baseless." The post also contained an image of the two sharing a laugh.

"These baseless, accusations and claims are not credible. I’m sorry joe has to endure the public scrutiny and damage to his reputation. THIS A STICK UP ! 🤨I wrote this hook I should a kept this one," he wrote.

50 Cent and Fat Joe have reportedly been involved in a public beef since 2004. As per Hot New Hip-Hop, it started when Joe collaborated with 50's longstanding nemesis, Ja Rule, on the track, New York. Thereafter, the two dissed each other in tracks like Piggy Bank, My Fofo, and the like.

However, the beef was reportedly put to rest when Chris Lighty died in 2012. The music executive was reportedly close to both rappers and had made them squash their feud. In 2012, both rappers performed together at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

What did Terrance Dixon's lawsuit against Fat Joe say about his alleged attempt to kill 50 Cent?

Invest Fest 2024 - Source: Getty

A report by Complex highlights the key details from Terrance Dixon's lawsuit about Joe's alleged plan to murder 50 Cent. Dixon accused the rapper of engaging in acts that were "strategic and methodically issued to assert dominance and protect [his] status in the entertainment industry." These included an alleged attempt to murder the G-Unit mogul in either 2006 or 2007.

"[Fat Joe] engaged in a calculated and premeditated conspiracy to murder rapper Curtis Jackson, known professionally as 50 Cent. Around the winter of 2006–2007, Defendant Cartagena was residing in Miami when he received a call reporting 50 Cent's presence at a New York venue," the lawsuit read.

"Defendant Cartagena ordered the hit, but 50 Cent was surrounded by 'Navy Seal' type security, and the would-be assassins were afraid to make the attempt," the lawsuit further read.

According to the lawsuit, Joe was "visibly distraught and shaking when discussing the plot's failure," which allegedly implied that he was in "direct coordination" with the people who attempted to execute his plan.

"The plot involved tracking 50 Cent's movements via his performance schedule and attempting to ambush him at multiple public venues. ... The attempted assassination is consistent with the Enterprise's pattern of retaliatory violence against perceived disloyalty, disrespect, or competition," the lawsuit added.

The rest of the 157-page lawsuit accused the rapper of engaging in p*dophilia. The lawsuit comes two months after Fat Joe sued Terrance Dixon for defamation in April.

Terrance Dixon's lawsuit claims Fat Joe paid his alleged 15-year-old sexual partner "to get a Brazilian B*tt Lift"

BET Awards 2023 - Show - Source: Getty

Terrance Dixon accused Joe of engaging in a sexual relationship with three minors aged between 15 and 16. Among them, "Minor Doe 2" was of Caucasian descent and allegedly got involved with Joe when she was 15 years old. The lawsuit further stated that the rapper paid for her surgery because her adolescent physique had not fully developed.

"[Fat Joe] began having sexual relations with Minor Doe 2 when she was 15 years old after a concert overseas. Defendant flew Minor Doe 2 to New York City and Miami, Florida, on multiple occasions. Due to Minor Doe 2's body being adolescent and not fully formed, Defendant paid for her to get a Brazilian B*tt Lift," asserted the lawsuit.

Terrance Dixon also accused his former employer of coercing him to perform sexual acts over 4000 times "under duress and surveillance." He also claimed to have contributed to Joe's background vocals and lyrics, but was consistently denied credit for his inputs.

Terrance Dixon's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, referred to Joe as "Sean Combs minus the Tusi." Blackburn also represented Lil Rod in his legal skirmish against Diddy.

