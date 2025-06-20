Who is Terrance ‘T.A.’ Dixon? All about former hypeman who accused rapper Fat Joe of s*xually exploiting him and minors 

Terrence 'T.A.' Dixon, rapper Fat Joe's former hypeman, recently filed a $20 million lawsuit against his former employer, accusing him of s*xually exploiting him and three unnamed minors. On June 19, Dixon filed the 157-page lawsuit in New York.

According to Variety, Dixon, who also goes by the moniker Population One, worked as Fat Joe's hypeman for 16 years, operating alongside the rapper to energize the crowd during performances.

On Thursday, he filed a lawsuit against Fat Joe (real name Joseph Antonio Cartagena), accusing him of "coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, s*xual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion."

Dixon claimed Joe had forced him "into humiliating situations, including s*x acts performed under duress and surveillance, accompanied by threats of abandonment in foreign countries if [he] refused compliance," with the lawsuit claiming the former hypeman was allegedly forced "into more than 4,000 s*xual acts to maintain his standing within the Enterprise."

Trending

Dixon's lawsuit also claimed he witnessed Fat Joe allegedly s*xually exploiting three minor girls between the ages of 15 and 16.

Expand Tweet

Terrence 'T.A.' Dixon has provided backing vocals for Fat Joe's songs

Terrence 'T.A.' Dixon, Fat Joe's former hypeman, is based out of Detroit. In addition to his role as a hypeman, he has contributed to Fat Joe's music, including providing backing vocals on tracks like Money Over B***hes and Congratulations.

Dixon is also known for his techno beats and has released music through labels such as Metroplex, Rush Hour, and Tresor. He reportedly describes his techno music as "forward-thinking ghetto electronics." There is not a lot of information regarding Dixon's private life.

This is not the hypeman's first legal conflict with his former employer. In April 2025, Fat Joe sued Dixon and his attorney for "defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress." According to PR Newswire, the rapper claimed that Dixon and his attorney orchestrated a plan to extort him for money.

Joe claimed the alleged extortion began on March 23, 2025, when he received a letter from the two demanding financial compensation for Dixon being a "ghostwriter and uncredited vocalist" on the rapper's songs.

After the rapper ignored the initial letter, he allegedly received another letter on April 21, which warned him that Dixon and his lawyer were willing to file a complaint:

"Not just for unpaid wages and other compensation, but also — and with utter disregard for truth or decency — false and outrageous allegations against Cartagena that have absolutely nothing to do with Dixon's purported unpaid wages, including unspeakable acts such as statutory r*pe, forced labor, s*x trafficking, and fraud."

In his complaint, Joe denied the allegations, calling them a "deceptive and desperate scam." He continued that the accusations were "a part of a criminal conspiracy orchestrated between a disgruntled former hype man and his attorney."

Tyrone Blackburn, Dixon's attorney, represented Lil Rod when he filed his s*xual assault lawsuit against Diddy in February 2024. Meanwhile, Fat Joe is represented by Joe Tacopina, whose roster includes high-profile clients like Donald Trump and A$AP Rocky.

Fat Joe dubbed Dixon's lawsuit a "blatant act of retaliation"

According to Terrence Dixon's lawsuit, Fat Joe allegedly solicited s*x from three underage girls named Minor Doe 1, Minor Doe 2, and Minor Doe 3. Dixon claimed that he "personally witnessed [Fat Joe] engage in s*xual relations with children who were fifteen and sixteen years old."

Minor Doe 1 was described as a 16-year-old Dominican girl who allegedly "in exchange for cash, clothing, and payment of her cell phone bill … would [perform] oral s*x and other s*xual acts."

The lawsuit further alleged that Joe allegedly engaged in s*xual activity with Minor Doe 2, described as a Caucasian non-American girl, when she was 15. The rapper reportedly had her flown to New York and Miami and paid for her to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift as her body was "adolescent and not fully formed."

Expand Tweet

Minor Doe 3 is described as a Latina girl who "met the defendant when she was 15 years old, turning 16." The lawsuit alleged that the rapper was in love with the underage Latina girl and was willing to leave his marriage for her, stating:

“Defendant was in love with Minor Doe 3. He even contemplated leaving his wife. The Defendant paid all Minor Doe 3’s bills and even took her overseas to his tour stops. He brought her to Florida and would put her up in a condo he rented a few blocks from his house with his wife. In a recorded conversation, Minor Doe 3 and her 15-year-old cousin describe in detail to Plaintiff how ‘inappropriate’ it was for Defendant, who was in his late 30s at the time, to be fawning over children.”

In a statement to Variety on June 19, 2025, Joe Tacopina claimed Dixon's complaint was a "blatant act of retaliation" for the rapper's civil defamation suit against him.

“The lawsuit filed by Tyrone Blackburn and Terrance Dixon is a blatant act of retaliation — a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort Mr. Cartagena through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations," Tacopina said.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Terrence Dixon's lawsuit also named Pete "Pistol Pete" Torres and Richard "Rich Player" Jospitre as co-defendants, claiming that they were the "key associates" in Fat Joe's "criminal enterprise."

Jay-Z's Roc Nation was also named for allegedly "concealing, transferring, and manipulating" Dixon's "authorship rights and royalty interests," and protecting the three co-defendants from Dixon's claims through harassment and intimidation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More