What are the allegations against Fat Joe? Rapper's lawyer issues statement in wake of explosive claims by hypeman

Rapper Fat Joe (real name Joe Cartagena) is being sued for $20 million by his former hype man, Terrance "T.A." Dixon. Terrance filed the lawsuit in a New York federal court. This comes about two months after Fat Joe sued him for defamation in April.

In Terrance's court filing spanning 157 pages, the former associate accused the rapper of engaging in sexual activities with minors aged between 15 and 16. He claimed Joe had sexual relations with a 16-year-old New York teen of Dominican descent, which further involved monetary and materialistic transactions.

Terrance spoke about another non-U.S. resident of Caucasian descent referred to as "Minor Doe 2" in the lawsuit, claiming that Fat Joe,

"Began having sexual relations with Minor Doe 2 when she was 15 years old after a concert overseas. Defendant flew Minor Doe 2 to New York City and Miami, Florida, on multiple occasions. Due to Minor Doe 2's body being adolescent and not fully formed, Defendant paid for her to get a Brazilian B*tt Lift."

A third Jane Doe was mentioned in the lawsuit, who Terrance claimed was involved with the rapper when she was on the verge of turning 16.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Terrance "T.A." Dixon alleged Joe subjected him to "coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion".

Per Terrance's statements, he had contributed to several of Joe's lyrics and background vocals. However, the former hype man claimed Joe and his other associates consciously erased Terrance's artistic footprint and credibility as well as jeopardized his efforts to find success in the entertainment industry.

Terrance claimed the rapper subjected him to coercive sexual acts over 4,000 times. He said he was forced to participate in those acts "under duress and surveillance". The former hype man said he was threatened with abandonment in foreign lands if he declined to comply.

Fat Joe allegedly denied Terrance of deserving pay for the songs the latter actively contributed to. The rapper is also accused of money laundering by using his sneaker brand UP NYC as a shield.

Terrance's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, who also represented Lil Rod in his lawsuit against Diddy, has called Fat Joe "Sean Combs minus the Tusi". The lawsuit named several others:

"These s*x-based abuses were not private, incidental, or isolated. They were integral to the enterprise's culture of dominance and humiliation, enforced by Defendant's associates such as Pistol Pete, JB, and others."

Fat Joe's lawyer responds to the former hype man's bombshell lawsuit

Joe Tacopina, who was A$AP Rocky's defense attorney in the rapper's felony gun trial earlier this year, is now representing Fat Joe. In a statement to The Independent, Tacopina called Terrance Dixon's claims "fabricated". He said,

"The lawsuit filed by Tyrone Blackburn and Terrance Dixon is a blatant act of retaliation."

Joe Tacopina called Terrance's allegations against Joe "lies", adding the lawsuit was filed to mar the rapper's reputation and "force a settlement through public pressure." Tacopina said,

"Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable."

Fat Joe's attorney said Terrance Dixon's lawsuit was a "desperate attempt" to divert public attention from the defamation lawsuit the rapper filed in April. In Joe's filing, he sued Terrance's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, accusing the two of attempted extortion and harassment.

