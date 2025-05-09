"Gets played 9 out of every 10 songs" — Fat Joe says not even Snoop Dogg or Tupac has dominated LA radio like Kendrick Lamar

Joe and Jada premiered on May 8, and in the first episode, Fat Joe shared his take on Kendrick Lamar's impact on the music industry. According to Joe, no other rapper has enjoyed success the way Kendrick has lately. This topic came up when Jadakiss explained how it has already been a year since the sensational beef between Kendrick and Drake.

Talking about getting spins on local radio, Fat Joe claimed that Kendrick has surpassed rappers like Tupac and Snoop Dogg. Joe continued by saying:

"I was there last week. I’ve never seen nothing like that... It's a fact. Kendrick Lamar gets played nine out of every 10 songs in L.A. right now. Not even Snoop Dogg, not even Tupac Shakur — nobody from L.A. has dominated the paint like this guy…"

Joe additionally said that Kendrick Lamar has become the most highlighted artist amongst people, particularly from Los Angeles. He also said that for the people there, Lamar was the only person "breathing" in hip-hop. As aforementioned, Jadakiss thought it had only been a few months since the beef was over.

The beef facilitated Kendrick Lamar's success even more, since he got the Grammy for Not Like Us, a diss track the rapper penned down during the feud with Drizzy. The track has further become quite controversial, with Drake making it the main reason behind a lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

Jadakiss shared his take on rap beefs after talking about the one between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

As aforementioned, Jadakiss began talking about the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar last year. He first added that he was grateful that nobody was harmed physically due to the beef. Jadakiss then added:

"Thank God nothing really happened to anybody, physically. Personally, I thought it was about four or five months ago. I can’t believe it’s already been a year."

During the interview, Fat Joe asked Jadakiss what he thought of rap beefs in general. In response, Jadakiss said that all those were fine as long as they "stayed on wax." He then went about comparing the situation surrounding rap beefs when they first started to the current situation with improved technology.

Jadakiss continued:

"Now, as the technology evolved, it turns into movie skits, animations, retrieving fake information… It got a little wacky for me. I like it to be beats and rhymes, and keep it like that."

Talking about beefs, he revealed that he was more interested in "rhymes and song and hip-hop sh*t."

Meanwhile, Fat Joe and Jadakiss had started their new podcast and uploaded the first clip on YouTube on May 6. According to reports by iHeart, this duo had teamed up with Colin Cowherd’s The Volume and Roc Nation to release this podcast this week.

The duo is reportedly set to touch on a variety of topics during their conversation on the podcast, including sports, music, entertainment, and culture. In a statement reported by the outlet, Joe said:

"My brother Jadakiss and I will be delivering a podcast experience like none other. We’re coming to shake up the podcast game and set a new blueprint."

Since its upload, the first video of the podcast has already garnered more than 100K views and over 5K likes.

