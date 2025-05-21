This is a complete setup to me" — Fat Joe demands to see Chris Brown's assault video after his UK arrest, suspecting he is being sabotaged 

On Tuesday, May 20, Fat Joe and Jadakiss discussed Chris Brown's sudden arrest in the UK in a new episode of the Joe And Jada podcast. Titled, Fat Joe & Jadakiss on Knicks-Pacers, Chris Brown, Kendrick & SZA's record + DMX & Kanye West stories, Joe speculated about the situation, and said:

"This is a complete setup to me. He's going to Europe to get ready for his tour, and they arrest him and leave him in jail, like, he killed somebody... what I'm saying is, why I can't see the video of Chris Brown throwing a bottle or hitting a guy with a bottle?"

Fat Joe then went on to suggest that he was convinced somebody was trying to sabotage Brown.

"The hidden hand is what I'm trying to tell you. Somebody keeps f**king with Chris Brown, because the man's trying to do his thing, get to his bag, and every time he tries to elevate and go to another level, somebody tries to pull him back down. I mean, that's what I'm seeing," he said.

The discussion comes as a reaction to Chris' arrest in the UK last week (on Thursday, May 15) over an assault incident from February 2023.

Meanwhile, Fat Joe isn't the only one vouching for Chris Brown's freedom. According to Billboard, Odell Beckham Jr. also uploaded a picture of himself with the Fairytale singer on his Instagram story on Tuesday, May 20, writing "Free Breeeezyyy" on it.

Over the weekend, Brown's collaborator, Bow Wow, also took a stand for him on Instagram, saying over a livestream:

"Free Breezy, free Breezy, free Breezy, I know we’re gonna yell it until it actually happens. It’s an unfortunate situation... One thing I do know, he’ll be out in no time. He’ll be back doing what he does best."

Chris Brown arrested in connection with the London nightclub assault incident two years ago

On May 15, BBC reported that Chris Brown had been arrested in Manchester, England, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw at the Tape nightclub two years ago.

The Sun, which was the first media outlet to report the story, claimed to have alerted the Met Police of Brown's presence in the UK on Wednesday. The outlet had also reported Abe Diaw's initial complaint about the alleged nightclub bottle assault incident two years ago (on April 1, 2023).

Claiming that it was Chris Brown who had assaulted him, Diaw told The Sun in 2023:

"He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well. He’s making out it was one of his entourage but it was him. I’ve spoken to the police and they hope to resolve the matter soon. It’s now in the hands of my solicitor and I can’t comment further."

Per the media outlet, the attack allegedly took place on February 19, with the Wall to Wall singer arriving at The Tape club with his entourage that night. Brown was in the UK for a concert tour.

As per The Sun, in 2009, Brown was involved in an assault incident with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, causing facial injuries. Four years later, in 2013, the Grammy-winning singer was again arrested and charged with felony assault in Washington, DC, following an altercation with a man, after which he went into rehab but was eventually released.

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More