What is the meaning of remanded? Chris Brown to remain in custody over alleged nightclub bottle assault

Chris Brown’s bail was rejected in the UK on May 16, 2025. The news comes a day after the singer’s arrest on Thursday, May 15, 2025, on charges of assault.
The legal issue is associated with an incident that happened around two years ago with music producer Abe Diaw, who was reportedly attacked by Brown, as per Vibe magazine. People magazine stated that the incident was also recorded on CCTV.
As per the latest update, the artist is being remanded in custody, and the verdict came after his appearance in court.
For the unversed, the term "remanded" refers to a situation where the accused is to be kept in prison until the trial starts, as per the Cambridge Dictionary. Notably, if an individual is ordered to be remanded on bail, the person is allowed to leave the court and wait at home or some other place after making a payment to the court before the trial.
Sky News stated that Chris Brown would remain in custody until June 13, 2025. Moreover, the case is being shifted to the London-based Southwark Crown Court due to the nature of the accusations, which was also confirmed by District Judge Joanne Hirst.
As per the outlet, the Access Granted star’s fans also appeared outside the court to support him. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Brown was also supposed to perform in Amsterdam and Germany next month, followed by more shows in the UK, as part of his upcoming international tour.
Considering that Brown’s bail has been rejected, a confirmation is awaited on whether the tour will happen as scheduled.
Chris Brown arrested by the Metropolitan Police: Assault incident and more
As mentioned, the Tappahannock, Virginia, native was taken into custody on May 15, 2025. According to Billboard, Chris arrived at Salford, Greater Manchester, and was staying at the Salford-based Lowry Hotel, from where he was also arrested.
Chris Brown’s identity was initially not revealed by the Metropolitan Police Department since the British law states that the suspect’s name must be kept a secret until the individual goes on trial, as per People magazine.
The cops confirmed that the Sesame Street star was accused of “grievous bodily harm with intent”, and the allegations were linked to a lawsuit filed by Abe Diaw in 2023. Metropolitan Police’s statement on their website also claimed that the assault incident reportedly happened at the London-based Hanover Square in the same year.
People magazine obtained legal documents from the case in which Abe Diaw claimed he was hospitalized after being attacked by Chris Brown. The lawsuit said Diaw had head cuts and torn leg ligaments.
Diaw alleged that Brown hit him in the face with a bottle, kept hitting him until he passed out, and even stomped on him for a few seconds. He is seeking damages from Brown for the alleged assault.
Meanwhile, Chris Brown is yet to announce a new album and his last major project was 11:11, released back in 2023. Apart from receiving a positive response, 11:11 grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts, as reported by Billboard on November 2023.