What is the meaning of remanded? Chris Brown to remain in custody over alleged nightclub bottle assault

Chris Brown’s bail was rejected in the UK on May 16, 2025. The news comes a day after the singer’s arrest on Thursday, May 15, 2025, on charges of assault.

Ad

The legal issue is associated with an incident that happened around two years ago with music producer Abe Diaw, who was reportedly attacked by Brown, as per Vibe magazine. People magazine stated that the incident was also recorded on CCTV.

As per the latest update, the artist is being remanded in custody, and the verdict came after his appearance in court.

For the unversed, the term "remanded" refers to a situation where the accused is to be kept in prison until the trial starts, as per the Cambridge Dictionary. Notably, if an individual is ordered to be remanded on bail, the person is allowed to leave the court and wait at home or some other place after making a payment to the court before the trial.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sky News stated that Chris Brown would remain in custody until June 13, 2025. Moreover, the case is being shifted to the London-based Southwark Crown Court due to the nature of the accusations, which was also confirmed by District Judge Joanne Hirst.

As per the outlet, the Access Granted star’s fans also appeared outside the court to support him. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Brown was also supposed to perform in Amsterdam and Germany next month, followed by more shows in the UK, as part of his upcoming international tour.

Ad

Considering that Brown’s bail has been rejected, a confirmation is awaited on whether the tour will happen as scheduled.

Chris Brown arrested by the Metropolitan Police: Assault incident and more

Chris Brown was arrested at a hotel (Image via Getty)

As mentioned, the Tappahannock, Virginia, native was taken into custody on May 15, 2025. According to Billboard, Chris arrived at Salford, Greater Manchester, and was staying at the Salford-based Lowry Hotel, from where he was also arrested.

Ad

Chris Brown’s identity was initially not revealed by the Metropolitan Police Department since the British law states that the suspect’s name must be kept a secret until the individual goes on trial, as per People magazine.

The cops confirmed that the Sesame Street star was accused of “grievous bodily harm with intent”, and the allegations were linked to a lawsuit filed by Abe Diaw in 2023. Metropolitan Police’s statement on their website also claimed that the assault incident reportedly happened at the London-based Hanover Square in the same year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

People magazine obtained legal documents from the case in which Abe Diaw claimed he was hospitalized after being attacked by Chris Brown. The lawsuit said Diaw had head cuts and torn leg ligaments.

Diaw alleged that Brown hit him in the face with a bottle, kept hitting him until he passed out, and even stomped on him for a few seconds. He is seeking damages from Brown for the alleged assault.

Ad

Meanwhile, Chris Brown is yet to announce a new album and his last major project was 11:11, released back in 2023. Apart from receiving a positive response, 11:11 grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts, as reported by Billboard on November 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More