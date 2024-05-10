What did Trenton Collins do? Man charged after local rapper Phil Da Phuture shot dead

In the wake of local DC rapper Phil Da Phuture's death, the Metropolitan Police Department has arrested Trenton Collins. 21-year-old Trenton Collins was involved in an armed robbery followed by a fatal shooting that took place on March 27, 2024.

As per the Metropolitan Police Department's press release dated May 7, 2024, Phil Da Phuture was shot at a marijuana gifting shop located on the 5100 block of Georgia Avenue NW on March 27 around 3 pm. The surveillance tape footage from that day uploaded by MPD on YouTube shows two armed suspects demanding money before one of them shoots at Philip.

Trenton Collins has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. The Metropolitan Police Department is still on the lookout for the second robber involved.

"He was the most loving person there is" — Family and friends remember Phil Da Phuture

According to reports by Washington City Paper, the suspects of the armed robbery fled with cannabis products worth $1900 and $2500 in cash. The footage of the surveillance camera shows that Philip was shot at despite complying with the robbers’ demands while the other victim in the shop wasn't shot at. Trent Collins and his partner fled the scene after collecting the property and money.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted on March 29, 2024, that the shooting and robbery case was now a homicide and that the police were searching for the suspects.

Additionally, the tweet mentioned:

"The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia."

After the fatal shooting took place, Phil Da Phuture was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injury.

Talking to FOX 5, Philips' mother, Ms Beverly Prendergast mentioned that she missed her son's kindness, compassion, and smile. Ms Prendergast also stated:

"He was the most loving person there is and the best friend you could ever have.”

She also mentioned that she felt overwhelmed and is still trying to process the loss of her son. Philips’ mother also said that “justice needs to be served”.

Phil Da Phuture's friend Philip "Ade" Adetumbi appeared in an interview with NBC 4 Washington wherein he remembered his late friend and stated that he was in disbelief. Philip "Ade" Adetumbi also said that Phil Da Phuture was one of those people whose presence would make a room better.

The deceased rapper's friend also mentioned that he showed everyone one can make mistakes and turn them into something positive and inspire others. Describing Phil Da Phuture's nature as funny and caring, Adetumbi said:

“We all saw from afar him, you know, building his life our and making himself better, working on himself and working on his business, and it’s horrible, man."

Toward the end of his interview, Adetumbi addressed his friend's culprits and asked them to turn themselves in saying they'll never "be able to have peace" on their conscience.

Phil Da Phuture created songs like Do What I Do and Stupid Dop Moves, in addition to which he also had a band called DroBoiz Music.

The local D.C rapper's death comes at a time when local officials have time and again requested cannabis gifting shops to convert to the medical market. The business is prone to robberies, owing to federal restrictions placed on the usage of credit cards and banking restrictions.