Who was Brandon Reynolds? Maverick City Music Records posts tribute in wake of artist's death

Maverick City Music & Tribl Records artist Brandon Reynolds passed away on Friday, May 3. According to a heartwrenching tribute posted on Facebook by Brandon's brother Blake Reynolds, Brandon was responsible for behind-the-scenes and logistics work for several projects. Maverick City Records also posted a heartfelt tribute for Brandon on their official Facebook page.

The contemporary worship music collective called Brandon Reynolds one of their "secret heroes" and thanked him for his immeasurable love, service, and leadership. The official cause of Brandon's passing was not disclosed. Blake Reynolds also stated that his late brother was an "amazing worship leader & preacher."

Brandon's brother Blake paid tribute to the late singer (Image via Facebook/Blake Reynolds)

Brandon Reynolds was a secret hero of Maverick City Music

Brandon Reynolds passed away on Friday. According to multiple tributes posted by Maverick City Music and Brandon's friends and family, Brandon worked tirelessly behind the scenes, in show management, and the logistics departments at Maverick City Music and Tribl Records.

He also enjoyed leading worship and preaching but shunned the spotlight. According to Brandon Reynolds' brother Blake, they often had long talks about the bible and his role model was King David.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, Maverick City Music Group called Brandon one of their "secret heroes" and stated that Reynolds mastered but embodied the spirit in which Maverick City Music & Tribl Records was born. Embodying the spirit of collaboration, Brandon was a tireless worker who elevated everyone involved in every conversation, partnership, and project. Maverick City Music wrote:

"His (Brandon's) legacy and memory will forever resonate within the core of our heart. As we mourn our profound loss, we extend our deepest condolences to the Reynolds family."

The contemporary worship music collective added:

"Please keep both the family and our team in your prayers during this difficult time. Brandon, your love, service, and leadership were immeasurable. We are grateful for the time we had with you. Your impact is everlasting. - Your Mav and TRIBL Family ❤️"

Brandon Reynolds' brother Blake, who posted a heartwrenching tribute to his late brother on Facebook, announced that with his brother's passing, heaven gained "the most beautiful soul." Even if many people did not know Brandon, according to Blake, he deserved "more recognition than any other person" he knew. Blake elaborated:

"His (Brandon's) heart for God, authenticity in worship, and living a life of integrity is unforgettable. He loved preaching & leading worship while simultaneously hating the spotlight."

He added:

"During his time working with Tribl Records, he handled and led the behind the scenes & logistics for so many projects doing things that no one truly knew about but a select few. But also for so many other ministries & ministers."

Blake Reynolds highlighted Brandon Reynolds' humility in his post, talking about how Brandon declined praise for his work not only in public but also in private. He also talked about how he and Brandon were "truly inseparable." Not only did Brandon love his own family with a "fierce passion", he also truly loved Blake and his family. Blake then praised Brandon's ability to lead worship. He stated:

"Many don’t know what an amazing worship leader & preacher he (Brandon) was. He carried such an anointing & conviction when he spoke and how he lived."

For Blake, the next goal was to get Brandon Reynolds all the recognition that he deserved and for the world to experience "every ounce" of how much of a creative and awesome "man of God" Brandon truly was. Blake was sure that Brandon made it to heaven and was getting to dance like King David and spend time with God.