"They wouldn't let my dog be great" — Bow Wow rallies for Chris Brown's freedom after he was arrested for a nightclub altercation

Rapper Bow Wow took to Instagram on Sunday, May 18, 2025, to talk about the freedom of his long-time friend and collaborator, Chris Brown, according to HotNewHipHop. The rapper chanted "Free Breezy" multiple times, then claimed that Brown's current situation was "unfortunate."

Bow Wow then said that Brown had gone to Manchester to rehearse for his tour, before adding that the latter would be "out in no time."

"You know, my man went over to Manchester to start rehearsal for the tour. For the Breezy Bowl. They wouldn't let my dog be great. One thing I do know, he'll be out in no time. He'll be back doing what he do best," the rapper said.

Bow Wow continued, giving Brown a shout-out and saying that Brown hadn't "bothered nobody" and that he had been out of the media "for a minute."

"That man been out the media, the press for a minute. He just want to tour, please his fans, and take care of his kids... Shout out to my boy, Brown," Bow Wow added.

The duo has worked together on multiple hit tracks over the years, including Shortie Like Mine and Ain't Thinkin' Bout You. In March 2025, they dropped another collaboration, titled Use Me, which has since received 1.3 million views and 47K likes on YouTube.

Chris Brown was denied bail in the UK, following his arrest last week

Bow Wow's support for Chris Brown came at a time when the No Guidance singer was arrested at his hotel in Manchester, on the morning of Thursday, May 15, 2025, according to Billboard.

The British authorities claimed that Chris Brown was linked to an attack on a music producer, Abraham Diaw, that took place at a London nightclub in 2023. A court hearing for his assault charge followed a day later, on Friday, May 16, during which the Fairytale singer was denied bail.

Judge Joanne Hirst, who presided over the hearing, said in court that Brown's alleged offense was "too serious" to be dealt with at her court. She then sent it to London's Southwark Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing. Hirst also denied Brown's bail application, remanding him into custody and ordering that he remain behind bars until his next hearing, scheduled for June 13.

Chris Brown's arrest comes as a result of Abraham Diaw filing a civil complaint against the singer, suing him for $16 million and seeking damages for injuries and losses. In the suit, Diaw accused Brown of smashing a bottle over his head and kicking him at the Tape nightclub.

Chris Brown's arrest has added uncertainty to the singer's upcoming stadium tour - the Breezy Bowl XX Tour - which was supposed to celebrate his 20 years in the music industry. The tour was set to kick off on July 30 in Miami, with the pre-sale of its tickets beginning on March 31.

sides Brown, his friend and fellow musician, Omololu Akinlolu was also charged in the alleged assault from 2023, per AP News. Akinlolu - who performs under the name Hoody Baby - is a Dallas-based rapper who has collaborated with Brown and Lil Wayne. His role in the alleged assault is not clear at the moment.

