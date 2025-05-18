Who is HoodyBaby? Rapper charged alongside Chris Brown over alleged London nightclub attack 

HoodyBaby, a Dallas-based rapper and collaborator of Chris Brown, has been charged in connection with an alleged 2023 assault at a London nightclub. HoodyBaby, whose real name is Omololu Akinlolu, faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, tied to an incident involving Brown and producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair.

Ad

The 38-year-old artist, also known as Fat Leopard and Super Hood, appeared in Manchester Magistrates’ Court on May 17, while Chris Brown, 36, was denied bail and is set for a June 13 hearing at Southwark Crown Court. According to prosecutors, the altercation occurred in February 2023 during Brown’s U.K. tour.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Chris Brown striking Diaw with a bottle before chasing and assaulting him, with HoodyBaby accused of involvement. Police have not detailed Akinlolu’s specific role but confirmed both men were charged in the same case.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Brown, who did not enter a plea during his initial hearing, has not publicly commented on the charges. His upcoming international tour, scheduled to begin from June 8 in Amsterdam, now faces uncertainty. HoodyBaby is known for collaborations with Brown and Lil Wayne, though his solo career remains less prominent.

Notably, the rapper’s musical collaborations include tracks such as Loyalty and Shabba. Meanwhile, Chris Brown, a two-time Grammy winner, recently earned accolades for his 2023 album 11:11. The case has drawn attention to the intersection of celebrity culture and legal accountability, with Diaw’s injuries underscoring the severity of the allegations.

Ad

Beats and charges: The Chris Brown-HoodyBaby nightclub case

Ad

The alleged assault took place at Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair district in February 2023. Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls stated that Brown initiated an unprovoked attack on Diaw, striking him with a bottle before pursuing him through the venue.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured Brown punching and kicking Diaw, while HoodyBaby’s involvement remains unspecified by authorities. Both artists were charged in May 2025, over two years after the incident, following a prolonged investigation.

Ad

HoodyBaby has collaborated with Brown on tracks like No Such Thing and Flexing, blending hip-hop and R&B. His stage aliases, Fat Leopard and Super Hood, reflect his niche in the Southern rap scene. Despite his lower profile compared to Brown, the charges place HoodyBaby at the center of a high-profile case that could impact his career.

Ad

Chris Brown’s arrest in Manchester on May 16 preceded HoodyBaby’s court appearance. The singer, who confirmed his identity as “Christopher Maurice Brown” during the hearing, faces potential jail time if convicted. His tour, featuring Jhene Aiko and Summer Walker, is slated to proceed unless further legal developments arise.

HoodyBaby’s next court date has not been disclosed, though both cases hinge on evidence review and witness testimonies. Diaw, whose injuries required medical treatment, has not publicly commented on the case.

Ad

As the legal process unfolds, the music industry watches closely. Brown’s history of legal issues, including a 2009 felony assault charge, adds scrutiny, while HoodyBaby’s relative anonymity contrasts with the case’s notoriety. The outcome could influence both artists’ careers and set precedents for handling celebrity-related assaults internationally.

With Chris Brown’s June 13 court date approaching, fans and critics can look forward to clarity regarding his tour’s status and the broader implications for collaborative projects. HoodyBaby’s role, though less defined, underscores the interconnected risks of fame and partnership in the entertainment world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More