X:IN makes comeback with third mini album ‘Defend Myself’

On May 17, 2025, X:IN made a return to the music scene with their third mini-album, Defend Myself. This release marks their first under BeBy Entertainment, following a year-long hiatus. The album shows the group's most personal and reflective work yet. It dives deep into themes of vulnerability, self-protection, and the challenges of life in the spotlight.

According to the group, Defend Myself serves as an autobiographical narrative. It explores their journey through anxiety, conflict, and emotional turmoil while navigating the pressures of idol life.

Defend Myself was released digitally at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) and is available across all major streaming platforms. The physical version of the album is set to launch in two formats, the Photobook Platform version and the Platform version. Pre-orders will run until May 20. The physical copies are expected to hit offline stores on May 23, 2025.

More about X:IN's album's tracks, their journey and upcoming plans

The title track of the album, Attention Seeker, captures the delicate balance between craving attention and fearing its consequences. Its music video was filmed against the backdrop of California's vast deserts. The video is meant to symbolize the group's struggle to break free from societal expectations.

Each member of X:IN portrays a "movie-like persona," reflecting the duality of their public image versus their private struggles. Alongside the main track, the album includes three other songs:

SABAHA: It is an enchanting piece that speaks of self-love with its hypnotic sound

Bitter Love: It is a track that delves into the heartache of pride and lingering feelings in a complex relationship

Almost Done: It is an introspective look at their growth through hardships, symbolizing resilience and perseverance.

X:IN is a multinational girl group with E.sha, Nizz, Nova, Hannah, and Aria. They first debuted in 2023 with their single Keeping the Fire. Since then, they have consistently delivered unique and bold concepts. The group has gained a following for their powerful performances and cross-cultural representation.

The group member Aria is the first K-pop idol from Kerala, India. This marks a significant milestone in K-pop's global reach.

X:IN's journey to this comeback was marked by growth and change. This included a shift to BeBy Entertainment after departing from their previous agency. This transition paved the way for the creation of Defend Myself. This is the project that the members describe as their most honest and raw work to date.

Unlike X:IN's previous playful and energetic tracks, this album dives into deeper emotional territory, exploring the struggles and conflicts of idol life.

With the release of Defend Myself, X:IN aims to connect more deeply with their fans. They deliver a message of resilience and self-discovery. The group plans to promote their comeback through various music broadcasts and public appearances as they bring their powerful new era to fans around the world.

