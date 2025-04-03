"Leak something we didnt already know"- K-netizens mock alleged YG Leaker's attempt to expose idols' lives

On April 3, 2025, the K-pop community found itself amused by the audacious claims of an individual known as the YG Leaker. This supposed former YG Entertainment employee took to Discord to divulge secrets about various idols. It sparked laughter among Korean netizens who dismissed the leaks as far-fetched and resembling poor fanfiction.

The initial allure of these revelations quickly turned to skepticism. For those who don't know, the YG leaker claims to be a disgruntled ex-employee of YG Entertainment. The user has wielded terabytes of alleged secrets not only from YG but across the industry. This includes giants like SM Entertainment and HYBE Labels.

This leaker's assertions range from shocking relationship revelations to internal company grievances. The user expressed a vendetta against the company due to supposed wrongful termination. They also complained of an environment filled with mobbing, racism, and se*ism.

The leaker first gained notice by releasing videos in which some members of BLACKPINK supposedly used racially insensitive language during their trainee days. These claims led to a swift backlash against the group. However, the authenticity of the videos and the context in which the language was used have been debated.

Fans and netizens are poking fun at the leaker's attempts as they suggested that they reveal something less predictable. An X user, @90jmv, wrote,

"waiting for YG leaker to actually leak something we didnt already know or except."

Others also joined in commenting about how all the alleged clips by the user don't seem to be true.

"kpop twitter isn’t very smart cuz why did u all just believe someone called “YG Leaker”," an X user wrote.

"I was expecting WAAAAAY worse like this is nothing, the plate is dry," a netizen mentioned.

"the yg leaker is just using some leaked files of dances and mvs to create trust so they can release fake information and sound more trustworthy," another person commented.

"yg leaker got some old predebut videos and thinks everyone is gonna believe any random shit they make up about idols like i don’t think gaining access to some video files would tell you if an idol is gay or besties with someone," a user wrote.

Some also chimed in to joke about asking the leaker for news about "beefs" between various idols. They also suggested that netizens not trust a random user on X.

"dear yg leaker PLEASE leak whatever the beef is between jeongyeon and jimin pls, thank you in advance," a netizen joked.

"This so called Yg Leaker is nothing more than a crazy toxic KPOP TWT user who just wants "fame" & attention at all costs. Dont believe a word they say. Just ignore their nonsense seriously. Just some basement dweller taking advantage of gullible fans on social media," a fan remarked.

"this yg leaker, who seems to only be speaking in English, has TERABYTES of leaks, revealed majority of their information with no evidence rather than their word, for no financial gain, and is doing it all on discord? that don't sound odd to yall?," a user added.

Who is the YG Leaker? All we know about their alleged leaks and more

The YG Leaker has quickly become a notorious figure within the K-pop community who is purportedly a former employee of YG Entertainment. This individual claims to have been unjustly fired and wants to expose what they allege to be the dark side of the entertainment industry.

The user claims to have what they describe as terabytes of sensitive information from YG Entertainment and other major K-pop agencies, like SM Entertainment, HYBE Labels, and JYP Entertainment.

They said that BTS’s V and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are good friends. This seemed harmless but sparked discussions. However, they also claimed that Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi, and BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa, don't get along. Another strange claim was that The Weeknd allegedly fell in love with Jennie from BLACKPINK.

Expand Tweet

The leaker also released old videos where members of BLACKPINK supposedly used offensive language, which upset many people. These leaks have led to lots of discussions among fans about whether these claims about personal and group relationships are true. The leaker also controversially claimed that BTS’s RM has a boyfriend, which fans found amusing.

The leaker didn’t just talk about personal issues but also professional ones. They leaked possible dates for when BTS and BLACKPINK might release new music. They also claimed to have songs and music demos from groups like Red Velvet and aespa that haven’t been released yet. All these leaks have made fans curious and skeptical about what’s true and what’s not.

None of the claims made by the leaker have been confirmed or denied by any idol, group, or entertainment company involved.

