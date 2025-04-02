“Y’all want to push that agenda so bad”- Fan concerns mount over YG leaker’s alleged BTS’ Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s kissing photo

On Wednesday, April 2, an anonymous source who claimed to be a former employee of YG Entertainment released an alleged photo of BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' Taehyung. The same netizen had also revealed several other pieces of alleged information related to YG Entertainment and other major companies throughout the month of March 2025.

Ad

After their latest post, the photo was circulated on the internet, especially on the social media platform X. Besides, given that Jennie and Taehyung were previously involved in dating rumors, many netizens began to believe the leaked photo. However, some fans soon came to say that the two people kissing in the photo were not Jennie and Taehyung.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

They explained that the outfits looked similar to the Hollywood couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who also recently made the news headlines for being spotted together as a couple. Fans soon found out that the kissing photo leaked by the YG Leaker was allegedly an AI-edited picture of the Hollywood couple to make them look like the K-pop idols.

Fans were outraged at the leaks claiming a romantic relationship between the K-pop idols. They also called out the YG leaker and other netizens, who chimed in with the allegations. Here are a few reactions regarding the same:

Ad

"Yall want to push that agenda so bad... it never happened and it's never going to happen," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lmfao wdym this is bradley cooper and irina shayk please... don't believe that yg leaker fr lmfaoo," said a fan on X.

"That’s not even them," added another fan.

"Yall believe anything," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how the alleged leaked image of BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' Taehyung looked unrealistic.

"Ain't no one believing this sh*t," stated a fan.

Ad

"*Sigh* This is childish behaviour," added an X user.

"That's not Taehyung, I can recognize him even from a distance," said a netizen.

"Damn that 'leaker' be posting sum random couple then labeling them as j3nnie and tae," commented another X user.

All you need to know about the recent activites of BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' Taehyung

BLACKPINK's Jennie is a South Korean singer-songwriter and rapper, who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. However, in November 2023, she announced her own label, Odd Atelier.

Ad

Ad

In December of the same year, all the members of BLACKPINK were announced to have departed YG Entertainment due to contract expitation. While BLACKPINK as a group is still housed under YG Entertainment, the members have signed under different labels for their solo activities.

Apart from Jennie kickstarting her own label, she also signed with Columbia Records to further support her solo career.

In October 2024, the idol released her first independent single, Mantra, and soon followed it up with the announcement of her first studio album, Ruby. After two pre-release single in January and February 2025, Love Hangover feat. Dominic Fike and ExtraL feat. Doechii, the idol rolled out her 15-track album in March 2025.

Ad

BTS' Taehyung, on the other hand, is a singer-songwriter, who debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2013 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members.

While he has rolled out several independent tracks through SoundCloud throughout his career such as Winter Bear, Snow Flower feat. Peakboy, and others, his official solo debut was with the release of his studio album, Layover, in September 2023.

Ad

Following the same, the idol released a few other solo tracks such as FRI(END)S in March 2024, Winter Ahead feat. Park Hyo-shin in December 2024, and another track in December 2024 called White Christmas where he collaborated with the late American singer, Bing Crosby.

Taehyung is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment. He started his service back in December 2023, and is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback