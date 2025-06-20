What is Fat Joe’s net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as rapper gets sued for $20 million

Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is reportedly being sued for $20 million. His former hype man, Terrance Dixon, has accused the rapper of "sexual manipulation," among other things.

Cartagena is an American rapper who started solo before launching his music label named Terror Squad. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth in 2025 is $4 million. Aside from his music career, he has also garnered earnings from featuring in multiple movies and his podcast, Coca Vision.

The rapper is now being sued for $20 million by his former hype man, Terrance Dixon, as per Variety. The latter has filed a lawsuit that claims Fat Joe allegedly forced him to participate in over 4000 sex acts, among other things.

More about Terrance Dixon's $20 million lawsuit against Fat Joe

As per Variety, Dixon filed a lawsuit against Fat Joe at the US District Court Southern District of New York on Thursday, June 19. It accused the rapper of "coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion."

The suit also accuses Joe of allegedly forcing Dixon into over 4000 sex acts and threatening him and his family. Dixon was the rapper's hype man for around 16 years and also contributed as a lyricist and background singer on some of Joe's songs like Congratulations and Ice Cream.

In the lawsuit, Dixon further alleges that Joseph Antonio Cartagena engaged in sexual acts with minor girls. Tyrone Blackburn, who is the lead counsel in the case against Sean Combs (Diddy), is representing Dixon.

In the lawsuit, Blackburn explains his client's allegations, alleging:

“[Fat Joe] began having sexual relations with Minor Doe 2 when she was 15 years old after a concert overseas. Defendant flew Minor Doe 2 to New York City and Miami, Florida, on multiple occasions. Due to Minor Doe 2’s body being adolescent and not fully formed, Defendant paid for her to get a Brazilian Butt Lift. Minor Doe 2 eventually left Defendant and is now married to a professional athlete."

The lawsuit further details a few more incidents of such alleged sexual engagements of the rapper with minor girls. It also mentions Pete “Pistol Pete” Torres and Richard “Rich Player” Jospitre as defendants in the suit.

Moreover, Roc Nation, which represents Joe, is also mentioned in the suit for allegedly intimidating and obstructing Dixon's claims against the rapper.

Fat Joe's attorney denies all claims made by Terrance Dixon

On April 29, 2025, Joseph Antonio Cartagena filed a defamation and extortion case against Terrance Dixon. The rapper's attorney, Joe Tacopina, has claimed that Dixon is now trying to retaliate against the defamation case with false allegations, as he stated:

“The lawsuit filed by Tyrone Blackburn and Terrance Dixon is a blatant act of retaliation — a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort Mr. Cartagena through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations."

He continued:

“Law enforcement is aware of the extortionate demand at the heart of this scheme. The allegations against Mr. Cartagena are complete fabrications — lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure. Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable," the statement continued.

Dixon had previously made the aforementioned claims via social media posts, but now believes dealing with the rapper in court is the right thing to do. He exclusively told Variety on June 19:

“This is the right way to fight Joe — through the system. You can’t fight him no other way. Joe think he’s a god. Joe thinks he’s untouchable.”

Dixon also alleged that these incidents against him happened at Market America’s corporate yacht and its mansion properties. He alleged that these acts wouldn't even be private sometimes, as they were intended to humiliate him. These were allegedly often followed by threats to his family as well.

