Why was Justin Bieber arrested in Miami? Fat Joe claims he bailed the singer out in 2014

Rapper Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, recently claimed he bailed Justin Bieber out of jail in 2014. During an episode of his Joe and Jada podcast, released on Thursday, May 29, 2025, Cartagena recalled when he allegedly came to the Peaches crooner's rescue.

Bieber made headlines in January 2014 when Miami Beach police arrested him for drag racing. As reported by Complex on May 29, they charged him with drunken driving, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license. At the time, the bail bond was reportedly set at $2,500.

In the latest podcast episode, Joe told his co-host, Jadakiss, that when he lived in Miami, he and Bieber used to talk "all the time." The rapper went on to allege that he paid Justin Bieber's bail money in 2014, but stated that it was not a big figure.

"So I bailed out Justin Bieber... The problem is, he calls me to thank me and starts saying, 'Yo, I'm a gangster now,'" Joe said, recalling the alleged situation.

"We don't want you on the news": Fat Joe claims he encouraged Justin Bieber against the wrong path

In the podcast episode, Fat Joe explained that Justin Bieber was "driving crazy around Miami" at the time of his arrest. Cartagena claimed that his longtime friend, the late Terror Squad member Raul Conde, called him asking for Bieber's bail money.

"Raul, rest in peace, calls me up and says, 'Yo, they looking for somebody to bail out Justin Bieber.' It wasn't no money, it was nothing, a couple hundred dollars, a thousand dollars," the rapper claimed.

Joe further alleged that they used "Rich Player's girl" to help bail the singer out, also suggesting that he paid around $100.

Upon Jadakiss's questioning, the rapper claimed he decided to pay because they had "friends in common" and "he was in Miami." He also noted that he was not sharing this story for "clout."

The Lean Back hitmaker continued to allege that Bieber later called to thank him. During their conversation, the Canadian singer reportedly asserted that he had become a "gangster" because he went to prison. Joe claimed that this prompted him to encourage Justin against it, saying:

"I said, 'Yo, Justin, listen bro, you gotta stop... We don't want you gangster."

He continued:

"'We don't want you on the news, bro. We don't want you getting arrested. We want you to succeed. You're Justin Bieber. My daughter worships you. We all love you."

Fat Joe went on to claim that being this voice of reason allegedly "messed up" his relationship with Bieber.

Joe noted that he didn't want to "glorify" going to jail, and he recounted his own experience to emphasize the point. He explained that he was once unexpectedly sent to prison in Miami while he was supposed to be sent to New York, and the experience left a significant mark on him.

"I already know walking up in there, I said, 'Oh man, somebody gonna run up on me real quick with a knife, talking about, 'Yo, you gotta pay whatever, whatever,' and I actually got intimidated," Joe shared.

Meanwhile, Bieber reflected on his DUI arrest in an Instagram post shared in January 2021, noting that it was not his "finest hour." The singer explained that he was "hurting," "confused," "misled," and "angry" at the time. He continued that he has since forgiven himself and won't let the "shame" of the past ruin his "today."

Bieber has not publicly confirmed the incident shared by Fat Joe.

