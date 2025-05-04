“She gave us everything”—Fat Joe mourns the death of his mom, Marie, three months after his dad’s passing

Fat Joe's mother, Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena, has passed away at the age of 77. The rapper, aka Joseph Antonio Cartagena, shared the news via an Instagram post on Saturday, May 3, 2025, one week before Mother's Day.

The cause of death was not revealed, but Joe mentioned that she "died of a broken heart," just three months after the passing of his father, Ernesto Cartagena, who was 89. In his tribute, Fat Joe explained how much his mother meant to him and how her strength and generosity shaped his life, as reported by E! News.

In the caption, Fat Joe wrote:

"This a real one, rest in peace to the woman who brought me in this world. She didn't have much but she gave us everything."

He noted how Marie raised him and his siblings in the Bronx, New York, where she remained even after Fat Joe found success. According to the rapper, his mother "refused to move out the projects for many years even though I had money."

"She loved her community, she loved her people — Ms. Ruby the Terror Squad Queen," he added, referring to her close ties with those around her.

Fat Joe reflects on his mother's support, her role in his career, and the loss of both parents

Fat Joe also spoke about how much his mother supported not just him, but his longtime collaborators and friends. "She was sooooooo proud of us," he wrote in the caption, referring to "everyone in the crew"—including DJ Khaled, Remy Ma, stylist Terrell Jones, and others who have worked closely with the rapper.

The photos in his post included Marie with Joe and many of his friends and family members. One of the pictures featured Marie in her young age.

She passed away just under three months after the death of her husband, Ernesto Cartagena, who died on February 12, 2025. The couple had been together for 60 years. In his tribute, Fat Joe expressed his belief that his mother could not bear to be without her longtime partner.

He also expressed gratitude for the time he had spent with her, saying he had to give thanks to the Father, his God, for allowing her to be part of his life for so long.

Earlier this year, Fat Joe uploaded another post for his dad, calling him a "Legend." In the post dated February 13, 2025, he shared several family photos, including moments with his father and other loved ones.

"Sad to announce the passing of my father 'ERNESTO AKA CUBA' papi te quero para siempre," he wrote.

For Marie's last birthday in January, Joe wished his mother, calling her "the love" of his life and saying he would "forever" be by her side. In the photo, the rapper was seen hugging Marie.

In the latest post announcing Marie's demise, Fat Joe ended his message by thanking the Castro, Cartagena, and Delgado families for their support and the outpouring of love. He then addressed his mother directly, saying she was his world, his heart, and his everything, and promised to continue making her proud.

Joe has not yet announced any changes to his public schedule.

