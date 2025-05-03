Are DJ Khaled and Polo G reportedly dating? Viral tweet debunked

On Thursday, May 1, @DailyNoud uploaded a tweet announcing that DJ Khaled and rapper Polo G were "reportedly dating". The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 6.2 million views, 94K likes, and 6K retweets, with many netizens asking Grok if the news was true in its comments section.

However, the rumor of Khaled and Polo G dating is untrue, because the handle that tweeted it is a parody account for hip-hop news that often posts fake stories.

According to the South China Morning Post, DJ Khaled is married to Nicole Tuck and also shares two sons with her. Meanwhile, the records of a dating website, Who's Dated Who, claim that Polo G is possibly single at the moment, but was previously in a relationship with Crystal Blease (between 2018 and 2021).

Furthermore, neither Khaled nor Polo G has ever made any public comments or indications about being homos*xuals, or being interested in each other romantically.

DJ Khaled talked about his wife on The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2023

A year after DJ Khaled received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he talked about his family on The Jennifer Hudson Show (an interview published in 2023). The Wild Thoughts singer got emotional as he recalled the moment on the show, saying:

"I just thanked my wife and my kids for dealing with me. For my work schedule, for long hours at the house with music and artists coming in or me travelling. That’s all I kept thinking about."

Tuck, who generally maintains a low profile, has received multiple public praises from Khaled throughout the years. The No New Friends singer refers to her as "my queen".

Born in 1975, Nicole Tuck graduated with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from New York's Marymount Manhattan College, then pursued a master's degree in education from Fordham University.

Tuck has built a career in the fashion industry, founding a postmodern streetwear brand called ABU Apparel - short for Always Be U" - in 2011.

Describing the company on LinkedIn, Tuck wrote:

"The term 'Always Be You' means to never stop believing in the person you see in the mirror. To always have confidence in who you are no matter what shape, color, or size. Always be You no matter what. Believe in yourself and you can achieve anything!"

Later in life, Nicole went on to support DJ Khaled's music career as his "unofficial manager".

While the exact details of the couple's marriage remain private, they do share two sons. They welcomed their firstborn, Asahd, in October 2016, and their second son, Aalam, in January 2020.

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, DJ Khaled revealed that he hoped to have a third baby, saying:

"I'm ready. I'm ready to go at it. Whatever God blesses us with, we be grateful. I would love for us to have another beautiful blessing and [my] two boys could have a sister. ... It's all in God's hands and, at the end of the day, we grateful and we enjoying this. Family is everything."

Khaled was joined by his wife and sons on the red carpet as the singer attended the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2023.

